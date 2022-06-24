Five tea recipes to sleep better and beat insomnia







Drinks can be simple and natural alternatives to improve sleep quality Photo: Pixabay / Saúde em Dia

Drinking tea to sleep better is a very common habit. Often just the warm temperature of these drinks is enough to relax the body and induce sleep. However, there are some functional recipes that can actually fight insomnia problems. A great way out of an evil that usually has serious consequences.

Accumulating sleepless nights can influence mood, increase the chances of weight gain and even contribute to the onset of more serious diseases. During the Covid-19 pandemic it is also notable that some people began to suffer more from insomnia. Most likely this happened because they cultivate more sedentary habits during confinement, since an active and healthy life is essential for sleep quality.

For Ksdy Sousa, neuropsychologist and doctor of sleep medicine, anxiety is also a condition that is linked to insomnia problems, “since it increases the level of alertness, as well as the presence of racing thoughts and worries at bedtime” , explains.

To prevent this type of problem from occurring often, it is worth betting on some natural teas that can improve sleep quality. Nutritionist Adriana Stavro has separated some interesting herbs. She check it out:

Chamomile

“It is a mild herb, which has been widely used to treat problems such as insomnia, depression, stress and anxiety. It is rich in apigenin, a chemical compound with a tranquilizing effect”, says Stavro.

Valerian (Valeriana officinalis)

According to Stavro, valerian root contains valerenic acid, isovaleric acid, and the antioxidants hesperidin and linarin, which appear to have sedative and sleep-stimulating properties. Thus, the herb is often used as a natural treatment to improve sleep, promote relaxation and reduce anxiety levels.

Passionflower (Passiflora Incarnata)

Passionflower is an herbal sedative used to treat anxiety and sleep disorders. According to the expert, tea works by increasing gamma-aminobutyric acid, GABA, in the brain. This amino acid reduces activity in the central nervous system, which results in relaxation, improved mood and sleep, and decreased symptoms of anxiety, depression and stress.

Lavender

“Few people know that they can drink lavender tea for a more relaxing nighttime routine. With an even beneficial effect on insomnia and depression, you can use lavender as an essential oil too, in a diffuser, massage or pillow”, indicates the nutritionist.

Lemon balm (Melissa officinalis)

Stavro says the herb has historically been used for medicinal purposes, primarily for psychological conditions. According to her, the most common ways to use lemon balm are tea and essential oil.

Preparation mode

Heat 250ml of water until small bubbles form (ideally, do not boil). Put a tablespoon of the chosen herb, close the mug and wait 10 minutes. Strain or remove the bag from the water. Drink then. To obtain the desired results, a cup of tea 30 minutes before going to bed is enough.

Important – It is worth mentioning that, in more serious cases of insomnia, where the person cannot obtain results with simple changes in habits, the ideal is to seek specialized medical help. Health problems need correct and professional treatment.

Source: Alto Astral