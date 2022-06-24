Flamengo director tries to convince Landim to forget about Ferreira and invest in another 24-year-old striker

Flamengo

Flamengo’s next clash is against América-MG next Saturday (25), at 7 pm, at Maracanã, in a match valid for the fourteenth round of the Brasileirão.

Flamengo director tries to convince Landim to forget Ferreira and invest in another striker
Bruno Henrique suffered a multi-ligament injury in his right knee and no longer plays for Flamengo this season, with the Rubro-Negra medical department giving a deadline of 10 to 12 months to return to the pitch. Faced with the seriousness of the injury, the board seeks in the market a player with the same characteristic for the reset position.

Even with the arrival of Everton Chiveswhich belonged to benfica, the executive understands that there is a need for one more name. Behind the scenes a name that came out strong was that of Ferreirinha, but it is not unanimous. Part of Flamengo’s board sees Soteldo as a better hire for the position and wants the mengão invest in this contract.

The team red-black is not in good shape Brazilian Serie A Championshipwhere it occupies the fourteenth place with only 15 points, one relegation zone of the competition. From the qualifying zone to Liberators cup, the distance is six points. In the last five matches played there were four defeats and one victory.

The team led by Dorival Junior also not comfortable Brazil’s Cupas they lost the first leg valid for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, 2-1 against Atlético-MG, played in Mineirão. O Flamengo will try to reverse this result on 07/13, at the Maracanã stadium.

