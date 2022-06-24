Flamengo has unexpected departure from the board and fans celebrate: “Amen”

Credit: Disclosure

Experiencing a troubled moment on the pitch, Flamengo’s situation is also complicated off it. After the defeat to Atlético-MG, the club had a busy day in the board and had the departure of Dekko Roisman and Luiz Eduardo Baptista, the Bap, from the Football Council. The information was published by ge.

With these, the Conselhinho do Flamengo reaches three casualties in a few days. That’s because, in addition to Bap and Dekko Roisman, Fábio Palmer had already left in the last week, when he claimed that he was no longer contributing to the club.

In addition to Luiz Eduardo Baptista, Dekko Roisman and Fábio Palmer, two other members formed the Flamengo Football Council, which was created in 2019. They are: Diogo Lemos and Marcos Braz, vice president of football. According to the ge, there are no decisions about the group’s future. The tendency is for new members to appear.

On the web, the departures were quite celebrated. Mainly the dismissal of Bap, who has always been criticized by the fans, who now also ask for the departure of vice Marcos Braz and even president Rodolfo Landim.

