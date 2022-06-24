Flamengo prepares proposal of 5 million euros for Andreas Pereira

Manchester United remains firm and asks for around 10 million euros, even if the player is not in the plans of coach Erik ten Hag

Flamengo returned to talk with Manchester United and should present a new proposal for the maintenance of Andreas Pereira. The club is preparing an offer of 5 million euros (R$ 27.5 million at the current price) for 50% of the midfielder’s economic rights, as determined by the GOAL.

The main obstacle at the moment is the value intended by the British. Although they do not count on Andreas Pereira for the squad commanded by Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils want at least 10 million euros (R$ 55 million) – a value greater than this is not ruled out.

What bothered Manchester United was Flamengo’s posture in the negotiations. After leaving everything in word with the English club in January, Rubro-Negro retreated from the negotiation and considered not even buying the player. The situation caused friction among those involved.

In order to resolve the imbroglio, the red-black board is evaluating the possibility of sending an emissary to England in order to speak with representatives of the Red Devils. The situation is not yet closed, but it is possible that this will happen during the month of July.

Andreas is willing to reinforce Manchester United’s desire to remain at the Urubu’s Nest. The midfielder has already made that clear in a recent meeting with the board of Flamengo and its agents. Now, he is willing to notify the club he has a contract with until June 2023.

His loan at Flamengo ends on June 30 this year. The player went through ups and downs during his time at Rubro-Negro Carioca, but he still wants to stay at the club. His main negative moment was the mistake in the final of Libertadores 2021, lost to Palmeiras, in Montevideo.

This season, the midfielder played in 27 matches, with two goals scored and two assists. The player has acted as a starter for Dorival Júnior’s team at this time.