Fluminense 2 x 1 Cruzeiro: watch the goals and the best moves
photo: MARCELO GONAVES / FLUMINENSE FC Cano scored the winning goal for Fluminense over Cruzeiro
Fluminense got the better and beat Cruzeiro 2-1 this Thursday (23), at Maracan, in a first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.
Watch the best moves from the match in Rio de Janeiro!
The return departure will be on July 12, in Mineiro. Cruzeiro will need to win by the difference of one goal to take the decision to penalties. If they win by two goals, Fox will go directly to the quarterfinals.
