Fluminense 2 x 1 Cruzeiro: watch the goals and the best moves

Abhishek Pratap 6 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Fluminense 2 x 1 Cruzeiro: watch the goals and the best moves 3 Views

Cano scored the goal of vit
photo: MARCELO GONAVES / FLUMINENSE FC

Cano scored the winning goal for Fluminense over Cruzeiro

Fluminense got the better and beat Cruzeiro 2-1 this Thursday (23), at Maracan, in a first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

Watch the best moves from the match in Rio de Janeiro!
The return departure will be on July 12, in Mineiro. Cruzeiro will need to win by the difference of one goal to take the decision to penalties. If they win by two goals, Fox will go directly to the quarterfinals.

Watch the goals of Fluminense’s victory over Cruzeiro

Fluminense x Cruzeiro: photos from the game at Maracan for the Copa do Brasil

Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of Cruzeiro's equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, from head
Photos of Cruzeiro’s equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, with a header, after a corner taken by Machado: 1 to 1
Photos of Cruzeiro's equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, from head
Photos of Cruzeiro’s equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, with a header, after a corner taken by Machado: 1 to 1
Photos of Cruzeiro's equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, from head
Photos of Cruzeiro’s equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, with a header, after a corner taken by Machado: 1 to 1
Photos of Cruzeiro's equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, from head
Photos of Cruzeiro’s equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, with a header, after a corner taken by Machado: 1 to 1
Photos of Cruzeiro's equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, from head
Photos of Cruzeiro’s equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, with a header, after a corner taken by Machado: 1 to 1
Photos of Cruzeiro's equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, from head
Photos of Cruzeiro’s equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, with a header, after a corner taken by Machado: 1 to 1
Photos of Cruzeiro's equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, from head
Photos of Cruzeiro’s equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, with a header, after a corner taken by Machado: 1 to 1
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan
Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Cano scored the goal of vit
Cano scored the winning goal for Fluminense: 2-1 – photo: MARCELO GONALVES / FLUMINENSE FC
Cano scored the goal of vit
Cano scored the winning goal for Fluminense: 2-1 – photo: MARCELO GONALVES / FLUMINENSE FC
Cano scored the goal of vit
Cano scored the winning goal for Fluminense: 2-1 – photo: MARCELO GONALVES / FLUMINENSE FC
Cano scored the goal of vit
Cano scored the winning goal for Fluminense: 2-1 – photo: MARCELO GONALVES / FLUMINENSE FC
Cano scored the goal of vit
Cano scored the winning goal for Fluminense: 2-1 – photo: MARCELO GONALVES / FLUMINENSE FC

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Bia plays for 7 hours in search of her greatest singles final

Bia meets Czech Petra Kvitova again in search of a spot in the Eastbourne final …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved