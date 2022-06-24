Fluminense x Cruzeiro: Pezzolano defines team with news in two sectors

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Pezzolano defined Cruzeiro with news for the game against Fluminense Cruzeiro is scheduled for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Paulo Pezzolano defined the team with news in the midfield and in the attack for the game against Fluminense, this Thursday (23), at 19h, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro.

In the middle, Filipe Machado wins the place of Neto Moura, who cannot play for having already worn Mirassol’s shirt in this competition. In the attack, the questioned Rodolfo gains opportunity in place of Rafa Silva.

Against Fluminense, Cruzeiro start the match with Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Geovane, Willian Oliveira, Filipe Machado, Fernando Canesin and Matheus Bid; Rodolfo and Edu.

In addition to Neto Moura, midfielder Pedro Castro (technical option), midfielder Lo Pais (in physical preparation), in addition to forwards Waguininho (technical option) and Jaj (recovering from an injury in the left knee).

Fluminense and Cruzeiro start the dispute this Thursday, at Maracan, and close the confrontation for the spot in the quarterfinals in a duel scheduled for July 12 (Tuesday), at 9 pm, in Mineiro. It is worth remembering that a goal scored away from home is a tiebreaker.