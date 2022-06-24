Ford shows off super van with 2,000 hp that goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 2s

The Ford Transit van got a much stronger electric sister on the performance side. She is the Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Concept, which has the strength of about 19 Transits, adding no less than 2,000 hp of power to its four wheels, and can go from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 2 seconds.

This is just another chapter in Ford’s SuperVans story. It all started in 1971, when the brand put the Le Mans-winning GT40’s V8 engine in a first-generation Transit. This was repeated in the 1980s and 1990s with the SuperVans 2 and 3. Now, in its fourth edition, the SuperVan returns with electric power.

The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Concept debuted this weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​with French driver Romain Dumas, winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, behind the wheel. Despite the flooring taken from the E-Transit Custom production van, the rest of the model features carbon panels.

Image: Disclosure

The model is also equipped with a front splitter, aggressive side skirts, slim racing-style mirrors, fixed windows and an interior roll cage.

There’s also the Tire Cleaning Mode system, which allows the driver to burn out the front and rear axles before an exit.

Image: Disclosure

The model is expected to predict what the 2023 Ford E-Transit Custom will look like, which should have a range of 380 km. More details are expected in September.

