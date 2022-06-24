Former co-worker exposes Maisa, reveals unusual backstage and tells mico of the actress in ‘Carousel’

Maisa Silva is a Brazilian presenter, actress, voice actress and former singer. The famous debuted very early on television, when she participated in a panel of freshmen of the Raul Gil Program, on RecordTV and on Band. However, it was when she played the role of Valéria, in the soap opera Carrossel, that she gained national notoriety.

During last Tuesday (21), Maisa became a subject among netizens after Robson Kumode, the voice actor and voice actor, recalled a “mico” that the actress paid during the recordings of Carousel. At one point, Robson instructed the presenter to “huff”, but ended up leaving her confused.

“I worked at SBT in a failed project to implement an electronic pointer in the soap opera ‘Carrossel’. The electronic point (placed in the actors’ ears), in addition to the text, indicated the actors’ actions. In one scene, I said to Maisa: ‘Now get up, huff and leave.’ She stopped and said, ‘Do you want me to fart?'”recalled Robinson.

The presenter decided to comment in a humorous way in the publication. “I miss you!“, she said. Several netizens were amused by the story and left some kind of comment. “I would say ‘yes fart’ just to see what would happen!”, commented a follower. Another netizen was confused too: “Does snort have another meaning?”.