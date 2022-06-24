Former Globo heartthrob says he is a medium and makes revelations about Paulo Gustavo, Hitler and Lady Di

support the 247

247 – Ricardo Tozzi, an actor who worked in Globo soap operas such as Cheias de Charme (2012) and Pride and Passion (2018), said he had the gift of mediumship. In audios released this Thursday (23), the former heartthrob, who is currently 46 years old, claimed to have sent messages to the family of Paulo Gustavo (1978-2021), in addition to making revelations about Lady Di (1961-1997) and Adolf Hitler (1889-1945). The report is from the news portal

The conversations were revealed by columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the website Em Off. Tozzi said he made contact with Paulo Gustavo’s family members while he was still in a coma in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) with Covid-19.

“I can’t talk, imagine if this falls on people’s lips. If I have to show this side one day, I’ll have to cancel the other one instead. [de ator], because I can not. I had a hard time here, I sent a letter to Paulo Gustavo’s mother. I sent it because I found his great-grandmother, I found his whole family in heaven. I made a fuss here, me and my guru,” the artist told a friend over the phone.

In another excerpt, the actor gave more details about the decision to look for Déa Lucia, mother of the comedian, to make his psychic revelations:

“I sent him a huge letter with a lot of information about what was happening, who was helping him, his grandmother, great-grandmother, name, phone number… To convince people who are incredulous, he even sent the phone number he had. It’s crazy,” she said.

In other audios, Tozzi also gave information about the death of Princess Diana, which, according to him, was obtained by his guide. Lady Di died in a car accident in Paris. “I keep texting her because I love her. I know the whole story, who killed her, how she killed her, where she is in heaven, what she thinks of everything,” he said.

The actor also made revelations about Nazi Adolf Hitler, who died confined in the bunker of the Berlin Chancellery: “I know where Hitler is. He is in Argentina, taking care of children. If Hitler is redeeming himself today, trying to learn and evolve and he’s an icon of Satan, that breaks a lot of paradigms.”

Sought by Fábia Oliveira, Tozzi said that the audios are related to a conversation about a character that involved an improvisation exercise.

