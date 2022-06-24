fourth suspect of participating in the murder surrenders in SP







Protesters and family members of Dom Phillips participate in a protest in front of the Brazilian embassy in London, demanding efforts in the search for journalist and indigenist Bruno Pereira, who have disappeared since Sunday, 5th. photo: Reuters

A man who says he was involved in the murder of the indigenist Bruno Pereira and the journalist Bishop Phillips appeared this Thursday, 23, to the São Paulo Police. Gabriel Pereira Dantas gave a statement and was detained in the 77th Police District, in the central region of the capital of São Paulo. His report has not yet been confirmed by the Federal Police or the task force in Amazonas, responsible for investigating the case.

It is not yet known whether the man is one of the five suspects identified by the Federal Police. The three prisoners in the crime region are Amarildo da Costa Oliveirathe “Naked”, his brother Osney da Costa de Oliveira and Jefferson da Silva Lima.

In a statement to the Civil Police, Gabriel stated that, on the day of the murder, he was drinking with “Pelado”. He said he was on the same boat as the other suspect when they saw Bruno and Dom passing by boat on the river. Soon, they would have gone after the indigenist and the journalist, he said.

According to Gabriel, “Pelado” pulled a 16 gauge shotgun and aimed at Bruno and Dom, having shot first at the journalist and then at the indigenist, from a distance of about three meters. The crime scene would have been the Madeira River, close to the Santa Isabel community. He even said that he had known “Naked” for only a week.

Gabriel told the police that he was responsible for hide belongings of the dead in the forest, while “Pelado” is said to have gone out to seek help from riverside residents and “dispose of the bodies”. After the crimes, the new prisoner said he fled to Santarém (PA), then Manaus (AM), Rondonópolis (MT) and finally to the capital of São Paulo, where he reported that he was living on the streets.

According to information from the Civil Police, the suspect said he “couldn’t take the situation any longer” and that he carried “a feeling of weight and guilt on his back” for having young children. A press conference in São Paulo is expected to shed more light on the new testimony and the arrest.