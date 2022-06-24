Fuel crisis yields anti-government memes; check it out | Economy

reproduction Meme mocks exchange of state-owned presidents

With each visit to the gas station to fill up, Brazilians have a surprise: the price of a liter of gasoline is no longer the same as the last stop. Truck drivers are also getting used to seeing numbers change at diesel pumps.

The rise in fuel prices, which last week saw yet another readjustment in Petrobras’ refineries, triggered yet another political crisis involving the state-owned company, disrupting President Jair Bolsonaro’s political reelection plans and fueling inflation.

The liberal upset about the price of gasoline can undertake and make his own homemade gasoline. Be yourself your Petrobras. —Heribaldo Maia (@HeribaldoMaia) March 10, 2022

But like most national problems, the markdown at the pumps also fuels memes on social media. After all, these jokes on the internet have long been a good thermometer of how much a particular topic affects people’s daily lives.

The readjustments in the pumps don’t forgive anyone, no matter the region of the country, but neither does the internet. The driver who has no way to escape because he needs to get his car out of the garage is left to joke on social media. In recent days, jokes about the high cost of fuel and the barter at the helm of Petrobras have become the subject of several memes.

After Petrobras lost its third president in less than four years, social media users’ hopes of also winning their nomination from President Jair Bolsonaro to preside over the state-owned company have increased.







There was no shortage of jokes with Posto Ipiranga, a nickname that President Jair Bolsonaro gave his Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, even before winning the elections. Based on a commercial on the network, he meant that Guedes is his best source of information on the economy. However, according to the networks, it is not possible to say that drivers have the same opinion.

The situation is so complicated that, after refueling, opening the wallet can cause many disappointments, Internet users point out.

Having a car at home and not being able to go out with it has on Mr. Bean a good summary for frustration.

On the other hand, the situation raised the self-esteem of those who do not have a powerful car in the garage.

With few reais to fill up, the time spent at the pump is now ‘vapt-vupt’: practically a stop to fill up a Formula 1, points out a meme.

And there are even Internet users setting up the calendar with price evolution month by month. What nobody knows is what the value of gasoline will be at the end of the year.

The projection, however, is not very encouraging, according to internet statisticians, materializing the main concern of President Jair Bolsonaro. Inflation and soaring fuel prices are consuming its popularity with less than four months to go until the elections.