Full-back Thauan Lara should debut at Inter against Coritiba in Beira-Rio

Mano Menezes took advantage of training this Thursday, at CT Parque Gigante, to guide the team from Inter who will face Coritiba for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. The match will be held this Friday, at 9:30 pm, in Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre.

Thauan Lara should be the main novelty of the team against Coxa. Without Rene, injured, and Moisés, suspended, the Colorado coach should promote the 18-year-old’s debut among professionals. Paulo Victor, who was the other option for the left-back, showed flu-like symptoms and did not participate in Wednesday’s training.

The Inter team has other absences, such as: Gabriel Mercado and David, suspended, Alan Patrick, spared, and Wanderson, injured. The substitutes will be Rodrigo Moledo, Taison, Pedro Henrique and Alemão.

The probable colorado lineup should have: Daniel; Fabricio Bustos, Vitão, Rodrigo Moledo and Thauan Lara; Gabriel, Edenilson, Carlos de Pena and Taison; Pedro Henrique and Alemão.

With 21 points, Colorado occupies the 5th place in the Brasileirão table. If they defeat the people of Paraná, the Gauchos can return to the G-4 of the national competition.

📝 Related players for the confrontation with Coritiba. #VamoInter pic.twitter.com/U6XecCR0SB

— Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) June 23, 2022

See too