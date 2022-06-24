Furb ends court action after influencer Maria Lina proves payments

The Regional University of Blumenau closed the lawsuit in court against influencer Maria Lina Deggan. The explanation came through an official note from the university’s Attorney, informing that she showed proof of payment. The case had repercussions in the national press, in vehicles such as Folha de São Paulo and the IG portal.

The influencer spoke on her Instagram about the topic. According to her, the payment of debts with the university, where she was studying Civil Engineering, was carried out in 2020, but recognized only now. She was very upset with the publications made by the portals and also informed that she will sue the journalist who first released the information.

In the official note, Furb’s Attorney General says that the information was released in the media without the university’s participation, and that the case gained national repercussion because she was a public figure.

Check out the full Furb note:

The Attorney of the Regional University of Blumenau (Furb) informs that former student Maria Lina Deggan presented proof of payment of the debt with the institution, which ends the collection action brought by the University.

The fact was reported by the media without the participation of the University, which adopts several measures for negotiation and renegotiation of installments and has in the lawsuit the last resort to collect the amounts owed.

The case gained repercussion because it was a public figure, without the University having called the press, as Furb adopts a policy of preserving its students, making every possible effort to keep them compliant.