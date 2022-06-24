





Gabriel Monteiro says he filmed sex to ‘prevent rape reports’ Photo: More Goiás

RIO DE JANEIRO – In a statement to the Ethics and Decorum Council of the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro, the councilor Gabriel Monteiro (PL) said on the afternoon of this Thursday, 23, that he recorded sexual relations, in a consensual way, with the women with whom he had a relationship to “prevent rape reports”, according to the rapporteur of the case, councilor Chico Alencar (PSOL).

Monteiro is accused of breach of parliamentary decorum, for the practice of alleged rapes and episodes of sexual and moral harassment, as well as manipulation of videos and infringement of the rights of a child who was the protagonist of a video recorded by him. The councilor denies all the accusations, which he attributed to political opponents who, according to him, want to destroy him.

According to councilor Chico Alencar (PSOL), Monteiro denied that he knew that the teenager with whom he had a relationship, and had a leaked video, was a minor.

“He denies knowing the age of the girl filmed, but the MP and the Civil Police go in the opposite direction”, says Alencar.

Monteiro is a defendant in a lawsuit in which he is accused by the state Public Ministry (MP-RJ) of filming sexual relations he had with a 15-year-old girl. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, he violated Article 240 of the Statute of Children and Adolescents (ECA), which provides for imprisonment from 4 to 8 years for anyone who “produces, reproduces, directs, photographs, films or records, by any means, a sex scene explicit or pornographic, involving children or adolescents”.

Monteiro was denounced in April by the 1st Public Prosecutor’s Office for Territorial Criminal Investigation in the Zona Sul and Barra da Tijuca area. On May 2, Judge Marcelo Almeida de Moraes Marinho, responsible for the VII Court of Domestic and Family Violence against Women (Regional da Barra da Tijuca), accepted the complaint.

Another target point of the representation under discussion in the ethics council are the videos of the so-called “social experiments”, in which Monteiro and his team manipulate crime situations in exchange for the remuneration of the targets. According to the rapporteur, the councilor stated that the contents are not unethical and that he “did not hire anyone to pretend to be a villain”.

“These are antisocial experiments, which can induce crime”, says the rapporteur.

Regarding the use of public servants in his office in the production of videos for his social networks, Gabriel Monteiro said that they worked outside office hours and were “paid outside”.

“There are several contradictions. He says that the advisors didn’t work at his YouTube company, but he said he paid them on the side”, says Alencar.

The councilor’s testimony is the last stage of the process before the parliamentary recess in July. According to Chico Alencar, the report should be presented on the collegiate’s first day of work, in August. After the deliberation of the ethics council, the conclusions of the case will be submitted to the plenary of the Chamber, which will decide whether or not to punish the councilor.