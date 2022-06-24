Galaxy S23 should bring a selfie sensor superior to its predecessors – All in Technology

Samsung does not usually insert a high-capacity selfie camera in its flagships, with the exception of the Ultra line. For example, the Galaxy S10 hit the market in mid-2019 containing a 10MP front camera and remained so until the Galaxy S22. However, a new leak has just revealed that Samsung is expected to include a larger sensor in the new generation of 2023.

According to a GalaxyClub post, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will come with 12MP front cameras. However, we still don’t know if the South Korean manufacturer will put this sensor under the display or if it will keep the circle design as it has been keeping in recent generations. Also, we don’t know if this camera will support OIS.

Available now in Brazil, the Galaxy S22 is a top of the line made for users who don’t like very large smartphones. That said, the model has a compact 6.1″ display Dynamic AMOLED 2X that supports 120 Hz refresh rate. In addition, it features Qualcomm’s advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip alongside 8GB/128GB of RAM and storage.

Main features: