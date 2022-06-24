George RR Martin reveals tentative title and other details

the creator of game of Thrones, George RR Martinconfirmed the production of a spin-off series about Jon Snow by HBO. According to the writer, the production is tentatively titled Snow and was conceived by Harington Kit.

The information was published on Martin’s blog, this Thursday (23). The creator also revealed that the writer and showrunner were chosen by Harington, but did not disclose their names. It is noteworthy that the father of game of Thrones it only confirmed information that came from other sources. He says he’s waiting for HBO’s “green light” to reveal new details.

twice referred to Emmy for his work in the original series, Harington must return to live the character, now imbued with knowledge about his real identity. In the eighth and final season of game of ThronesSnow discovered that his real name was Aegon Targaryen, a potential heir to the Iron Throne.

At the end of the season, he was exiled from Westeros and traveled the Northern Wall with the Free Folk to leave his old life behind.

More than reopening the fate sealed with the end of the original series, the project will see the door open for more surviving characters to return in future series. Names like Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) may still have stories told in this universe.

There are, therefore, seven projects derived from game of Thrones under development by HBO, beyond the coming House of the Dragon, which will serve as the prologue to the original series and will premiere on August 21. It will cover the civil war within House Targaryen, and will be set 200 years before game of Thrones.

The other live-action series developed based on the original production are 10,000 Ships (or nymeria), with showrunner Amanda Segel9 Voyages (or The Sea Snake), with showrunner Bruno Hellerand Sunk and Eggwith showrunner Steve Conrad. In addition, there are three animation projects such as The Golden Empirewhich will take place in the land of Yi Ti (inspired by China).

There is still no release date for the Jon Snow spinoff.

