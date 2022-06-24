Geovane, from Cruzeiro, apologizes for being expelled: ‘To serve as a learning experience’
Abhishek Pratap 15 hours ago News 1 Views
photo: Staff images / Cruise Geovane was sent off for a hard foul on Nonato at the center line of the field
Right-back Geovane was sent off in the game against Fluminense (2-1), in the 38th minute of the first half, and left Cruzeiro with one player less for most of the match valid for the Copa do Brasil. After the match, he apologized and said that the episode will serve as a learning experience.
“Passing by to thank you for all the messages of support you are sending! And take the opportunity to apologize for being expelled from today’s game. I know it’s normal and it’s part of football, but I was upset for letting my team down in such a big game and of great importance like this. It will certainly serve as a learning curve!”, said the side.
Geovane was sent off for a hard foul on Nonato in the center line of the field. He lifted his leg and slammed his boots into his opponent’s shin. Referee Andr Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO) applied the yellow card. However, Daniel Nobre Bins (RS), responsible for the VAR, called him for the monitor review. After reviewing the bid, the game judge showed the red to the celestial athlete.
photo: reproduction Geovane’s positioning on social networks
The return duel is scheduled for July 12 (Tuesday), at 9 pm, in Mineiro. To advance, the
cruise
must win by two or more goals difference. Victory by a goal take the dispute to penalties. Ranking tie to
Fluminense
. Away goal in the highest tiebreaker in the competition.
