Giant bacteria that can be seen with the naked eye is discovered by scientists

Microbe is almost 5,000 times larger than others of its kind and was found in the mangroves of Guadeloupe, in the Caribbean archipelago.

Bacteria that can be seen with the naked eye was discovered by scientists in the Caribbean



scientists of caribbean discovered what may be the largest bacteria ever found in the world. Called Thiomargarita magnifica, the living being can be seen with the naked eye and is up to 4,500 times larger than other similar species. What makes this change in size possible, according to an article published in the journal science, it is its huge genome that is not dispersed – as is the case with other bacteria. In your case, it is encased in membranes and the case resembles cells of more complex organisms. Found in the mangroves of Guadalupe, the free-living bacterium has no potential to cause disease and affect humans. Its discovery, however, can help scientists to understand certain processes on the evolutionary scale that can be applied to microorganisms.

João Carlos Setubal, from the Department of Biochemistry at the Institute of Chemistry at the University of Sao Paulo, explained to Jornal da USP what makes this discovery so important. “The difference between prokaryotes, a class of organisms that includes bacteria, and eukaryotes, which make up most living things on Earth, including humans, is that eukaryotic cells have a nucleus with a membrane that separates DNA from DNA. rest of the cell. This new bacterium presented these organelles, one of which contains DNA, which is unprecedented. It is estimated that eukaryotes appeared on Earth billions of years ago. This new bacteria is alive today. So it is obvious that it is not the missing link between prokaryotes and the first eukaryotes, but it is possible that it is structurally similar to these precursor beings and therefore, its study may provide reassessments that lead to a better understanding of this biological process”, he argued.