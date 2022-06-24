Tricolor replacement
49′ – Cano comes out for Pineira
Yellow
48′ – André receives the card for a hard foul on Adriano
addition
46′ – Six more minutes of play
Yellow
41′ – William Oliveira receives the card and is out of the return game
Delayed
40′ – Vitor Leque advances on the left, takes time to decide what to do and is cornered by two defenders
Replacement on Cruise
36′ – Adriano replacing Machado
Changes in Fluminense
nice move
34′ – Luiz Henrique dribbles two markers in the penalty area on the right, but then loses control of the ball that is sent away by the defense
another yellow
30′ – Pedrão is the yellow player of the time
Yellow
27′ – Samuel Xavier receives the card for delaying the opponent’s counterattack with a foul
In dash!
24′ – André risks from outside the area and the ball slides on the top post!
Replacement on Cruise
In the other game of the night
22′ – Patrick opens the scoring for São Paulo against Palmeiras at Morumbi
Caught!
20′ – Rômulo receives a free-kick in front of the goal, but André appears to block the shot at the last minute!
expelled gland
17′ – One of Fluminense’s ball boys is expelled from the game for rolling to put the ball back on the field
submissions
15′ – Fluminense 21 x 4 Cruzeiro
FLUMINENSE’S GOAL!!!
11′ – Arias starts on the right, invades the area, shoots high and Cano heads free on the second post to swing the nets!!
Cruise replacements
9′ – Zé Ivaldo comes out for Pedrão Rafael Santos comes in for Fernando Canesin
Pressure from Fluminense
8′ – Home team attacks with intensity in search of another goal
Get out
4′ – Cano receives from Arias at the entrance of the penalty area, makes the turn and hits low. The ball deflects on the way and goes out through the baseline
Changes
second half starts
ball rolls again
Break
Fluminense 1×1 Cruzeiro
CRUISE GOAL!!!
51′ – Lucas Oliveira hits the net with a header on the first post after a corner from the left!!
Yellow
49′ – Coach Paulo Pezzolano receives the card for a complaint too
got into trouble
48′ – Edu kept complaining that Fábio had left the penalty area with the ball in his hand
Yellow
47′ – Edu is yellowed for a complaint
addition
46′ – Six more minutes in the first half
FLUMINENSE’S GOAL!!!
45′ – Ganso crosses from the right, Manoel deflects it with his head on the first post and the ball dies in the left corner of the goal!!
Cast out!
41′ – Referee checks the VAR and changes the yellow for Geovane Jesus to a red one!!
Yellow
39′ – Geovane Jesus is the yellow card for a foul on Nonato
nonatum
34′ – Fluminense player is down on the field with pain in his left foot
isolated
32′ – Canesin arrives from behind after a cross from the left, hits first and sends long over the goal
Yellow
30′ – Zé Ivaldo takes down Arias at the entrance of the Minas Gerais team’s area on the left and takes the yellow card
Referee scolded
28′ – Coach Paulo Pezzolano of Tricolor carioca kicks a glass of water in anger and is reprimanded by the referee
take off the defense
25′ – Arias advances on the left, reaches the baseline, shoots low behind and the defender removes the danger
Not worth!!
21′ – VAR cancels Tricolor’s goal! Arias is caught offside at the start of play. He received a throw on the left and crossed in the area, and then the ball went to Cano.
FLUMINENSE’S GOAL!!!
18′ – Cano catches the left in the penalty area on the right and kicks hard to swell the nets!!
Yellow
15′ – Arias pulls Zé Ivaldo to stop the counterattack and receives the card
prevented the sequence
12′ – Referee marks a free kick in the middle for Raposa and prevents Edu’s progression in advantage that comes out in front of the goal
Luiz Henrique
7′ – This will be the attacker’s last game with the tricolor shirt. He will go to Betis, from Spain.
Save Bidu!
3′ – Cruzeiro side takes the ball off the goal line to prevent Fluminense’s goal!
Whistle the referee!
Ball rolling at Maracanã!
Field teams
The national anthem is played
Cruise lineup
Tricolor holders
Goodnight
At 19 pm, the ball will roll at Maracanã! Stay tuned for details with us!
How and where to watch Fluminense vs Cruzeiro live
In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Fluminense vs Cruzeiro live will be broadcast by SporTV and Premiere
When is the Fluminense vs Cruzeiro game and how to follow LIVE?
direct confrontation
Arbitration
Referee: André Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO)
Assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (FIFA-GO) and Fabrício Vilarinho da Silva (FIFA-GO)
Video referee: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)
Cruise lineup likely
Cruise embezzlement
Probable squad for Tricolor carioca
Fluminense embezzlement
Cris Silva (knee sprain) and Luan Freitas (knee surgery)
round game
Fluminense and Cruzeiro will face each other again for these round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil next day july 12, Tuesday. The game will take place on mineirãoat 9 pm.