Graciele Lacerda speaks out about the atmosphere with Zezé Di Camargo after controversial video: “He made a joke”

Journalist Graciele Lacerda decided to comment on a possible unease with her fiance, country singer Zezé Di Camargo, after he was allegedly annoyed at being woken up by the cat to see the sunrise. The images were recorded in Stories and Zezé, apparently, was annoyed with the situation. In the video, Zezé speaks to the audience and reveals that he is tired, wanting to sleep.

“Let me tell you something: it’s six o’clock in the morning, Graciele made me wake up to come here at the window to look at the sun. I told her, it’s reality, it’s not lack of romanticism! I said: ‘Graciele, the sun has been there since I was born! We’re going to die and he’s going to stay there. Let me sleep for God’s sake!”, said the singer in Instagram Stories.

And the singer’s complaint continued: “We find it difficult to sleep, I have insomnia, when I sleep, she wakes me up to see the sun. P*** that gave birth, this sun will stay there until the day we go away!”, he finished. The scene showed the countryman’s irritation and the followers suspected the atmosphere between the two. More tartly, Graciele was questioned by a follower through the question box.

“You woke up Zezé to see the sun, he was mad at you… is he always like that?”, asked a fan. Graciele responded negatively: “Of course not, right, guys. First I didn’t wake him up. I never wake him. Second, he made a joke. And third that, if it were true, he hadn’t even made Stories”, replied the influencer, laughing at the situation.