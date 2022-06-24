Grêmio seeks a draw against CSA, but sees G4 threatened in Serie B

Grêmio came out behind, but sought a 1-1 draw against CSA, today (23), for the 14th round of Serie B, at the Rei Pelé stadium, in Maceió. The result, built with goals from Geovane for the Alagoas and Janderson for the Gauchos, leaves the Porto Alegre team’s position in the G4 threatened.

With 22 points, Grêmio remains in fourth, just two points ahead of Sport, in fifth place. Rubro-Negro, however, still plays in the round, against Busque, tomorrow (25). If the Pernambuco team wins, it knocks the Tricolor out of the group that would be moving up to Serie A at the moment. Tombense can also pass Grêmio, but they need to win their game against Náutico and make a big difference in their balance. CSA has 15 points and is 14th in the standings.

CSA returns to the field on Monday (27) to face Sampaio Corrêa. Grêmio plays on Tuesday (28), against Londrina.

It went well: Carne avoids goals

Marcelo Carne was important for CSA. He made great saves and was not at fault when he was leaked.

It was bad: Nicolas fails to mark

Left-back Nicolas was fragile in Grêmio’s marking. During the first half, his sector was the main attack space for the CSA.

Roger gives up the system and the team improves

Grêmio went to the locker room losing. At the end of the first half, the 1-0 for CSA and a journey well below expectations caused a change in the system. Roger Machado gave up the three defenders, putting Campaz in place of Natã. Such a change was enough for the team to take over the offensive sector and tie right at the beginning of the final stage.

The CSA game: missed chances and goal

The CSA commanded most of the game. The northeastern team had already created three clear scoring chances when they scored with Geovane. And after that, even though it showed oscillations throughout the match, it maintained an interesting pattern of protection against Marcelo Carne’s goal and counterattacks. Rodrigo Rodrigues represented a constant danger to the gaucho defenders.

The Grêmio game: known difficulty to create

Grêmio suffered from a known problem: the difficulty in creating opportunities. Since the beginning of the game, there have been launches looking for Janderson and Biel, most without success. With many technical failures, the gaucho team arrived with force twice in the first half, in a header by Diego Souza and with a conclusion by Lucas Silva after CSA failed to leave the ball. Both moves were stopped by Carné’s defenses.

Defensively, the sides gave space and both Rodrigo Ferreira and Nicolas were beaten by Osvaldo and Geovane. In the second half, from the changes promoted by Roger Machado, the team improved, started to reach the attack easily, equalized and rounded the goal all the time.

DATASHEET:

CSA 1 x 1 ASSOCIATION

Competition: Brazilian Serie B – 14th round

Date and time: June 23, 2022 (Thursday), at 9:30 pm (Brasília time)

Place: Rei Pelé stadium, in Maceió (AL)

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

auxiliaries: Kleber Lucio Gil (Fifa/SC) and Éder Alexandre (SC)

VAR: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC)

yellow cards: Sarará, Varella (GRE); Leo, Diego Renan (CSA)

goals: Geovane, from CSA, 12 minutes into the first half; Janderson, from Grêmio, with 1 minute of the second half;

CSA: Marcelo Carne; Lucas Marques, Wellington, Lucão and Diego Renan; Geovane (Luiz Henrique), Giva Santos, Gabriel (Léo) and Lourenço (Marco Túlio); Osvaldo (Lucas Barcelos) and Rodrigo Rodrigues (Bruno Mezenga). Technician: Alberto Valentine

GUILD: Gabriel Grando; Natã (Campaz), Geromel and Bruno Alves; Rodrigo Ferreira (Jonatha Varella), Lucas Silva (Sarará), Bitello and Nicolas; Janderson (Elias), Biel (Emerson) and Diego Souza. Technician: Roger Machado