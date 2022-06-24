Group that won more than R$1 million at Quina de São João invests R$14,000 in bets in this year’s draw | Mato Grosso do Sul

The persistence of a group of friends from Mato Grosso do Sul in Mega-Sena contests is impressive. Players are known in the city of Dourados (MS) and region for “investing” almost R$ 100 thousand in bets on Caixa Econômica Federal lottery annually. For Quina de São João, which will be drawn this Saturday (25), the bet is “only” R$ 14 thousand.

For more than a decade, photographer Ademir de Almeida, 44, and 97 other friends have gathered to participate in Caixa Econômica Federal sweepstakes. The bets have already yielded more than R$ 1.4 million in prizes since 2011 for the group. As an example, in 2019, at Quina de São João, the group earned BRL 1.1 million, which totaled BRL 11,000 for each participant in the pool.

This Saturday (25) takes place one of the most anticipated contests of the year, Quina de São João (5881), which will draw a jackpot of R$ 200 million. To g1Ademir says that the group of friends follows in the hope of becoming millionaires with the bets.

“The expectation is always high for this draw, even because we are going to bet on a game that we have already won a high prize, more than R$ 1 million. The group has already become a landmark here in the city and expectations are always high, we played the maximum card in Quina de São João and bet R$14 thousand”, he said.

2 of 2 Mega-Sena single bet costs R$ 4.50 and bets can be made until 7 pm this Saturday (25) — Photo: Marcelo Brandt/G1 Mega-Sena single bet costs BRL 4.50 and bets can be made until 7pm this Saturday (25th) — Photo: Marcelo Brandt/G1

In December last year, the group registered a single bet worth R$22,510.50 in the Mega-Sena da Virada, a special Mega-Sena contest. While in 2021, more than BRL 90 thousand were invested in betting.

“We are always willing to bet, we already know that we can win or lose, the important thing is not to give up. In 2011 I discovered that I could bet several numbers on a single ticket, as I was not able to have a quota, I started to announce that I was after participants and today we have our closed group with 98 people”, he explains.

Even though the group has more than a decade, the pool has some rules to avoid headaches and even “contracts”. Ademir details that in order to participate in the dispute, it is necessary to comply with the six clauses created by him, some of them with the right to ‘sub-clauses’.

“The purpose of the contract is to give more credibility to the pool, in addition to making the quotas and values ​​clear to the participants, we do not want to create misunderstandings. From the beginning, I stipulated the rules, so there was no mess”, he highlighted.

Ademir points out that among the 100 quotas, one is dedicated to social causes. “Since the beginning, we have had this social purpose as well, there are 98 participants and an administrative and social quota, intended for people who need it, whether for food, housing or other assistance, this is always right, regardless of the value”, he said.

Bets for Quina de São João can be placed until 7 pm (MS time) on Saturday (25) at lottery outlets across the country, through the Loterias Online portal and the Loterias Caixa app, available on Android and iOS platforms. Caixa customers can place their bets through Internet Banking Caixa.