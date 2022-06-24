Gusmão says that Remo was the only team that made him give up on Bota-PB | rowing

This Thursday, the 23rd, Gerson Gusmão participated in the first press conference as Remo’s coach. Among the various topics discussed, he points out that working at Leão is a privilege.

– I mentioned this to the president (from Botafogo-PB), that if there was any team that would make me leave the project, it would be Remo. Very happy, aware of what I expect here, of what it’s like to work and live Remo intensely, but with a huge desire to work. It is an honor.

LOOK

+ Bentes talks about negotiation with Gusmão, Bonamigo’s resignation and highlights the arrival of athletes

Gusmão was coach of Botafogo-PB, a team that disputes the same championship as Remo. It was an exit that generated controversy. The president of Belo was not happy to see another professional leave the club from Paraíba and reinforce the club in blue. Gerson talks about the reasons that made him choose the team from Pará.

– Remo has restructured, organized itself. This attracts professionals who enjoy the line of work. There’s a crowd that doesn’t need comments, I had the pleasure of meeting on other occasions.

In addition to the structural part and the crowd, Gusmão says that the blue cast was essential to make him change teams.

– I analyzed in detail what I would find here. I’ve said that to the athletes. It’s a very qualified squad. These were the attractions that made me leave a club where I already had a longer job.

2 of 2 The gaucho coach had his first training session with the Azulina team — Photo: Samara Miranda/Ascom Remo The gaucho coach had his first training session with the Azulina team — Photo: Samara Miranda/Ascom Remo

Leão’s new coach has little time to prepare the team. Remo travels to face Figueirense next Monday, the 27th. He comments that he almost didn’t sleep last night. Gusmão studied the blue cast.

– I was planning what would be done in today’s training. I characteristic of living very intensely what I do. There was no way to get to a big club and not know the names of the athletes. It’s the least knowledge I would have to do.

The new blue coach was asked about changes in the team. For the short time with the club, he comments that he will share the knowledge of the people who are already part of the day to day and analyze what he should do.

– I’ll look for solutions. It is up to me to analyze and listen to people who had a greater interaction within the club. They gave me some data on those athletes, how they are in the last few days. Let’s make our choice, it’s very unfair to arrive today and say that the starting lineup is different.

Gusmão explains how he likes to assemble a team. He’s a coach who’s already pitched the team on a few different systems. Although he has already played with three defenders, Remo’s new coach comments that playing this way is not so common. Gusmão prefers a line of 4. In addition, the gaucho tries to explore the best of the cast.

– I like my team to keep the ball a lot, try to have an aggressive marking, press the opponent’s ball out. That we spend most of the time in the opponent’s field. There’s a difference between enjoying it and getting the group to do it. Sometimes it takes a while for athletes to assimilate. We’re putting this out to the group.