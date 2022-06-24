Guta Stresser thanks support and new followers: ‘Live and deal’

Guta Stresser, 49 years old, eternal Bebel from “A Grande Família” (TV Globo), thanked once again the support and also the increase in followers on the social network. In recent days, the actress told Veja magazine that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

“I’m here, alive, spying on the world, learning to deal with MS and so, so grateful for so much love and support I’ve been getting here. We’ve reached 181k and that’s only possible because I have the best followers/friends in the world” , she said in Stories on Instagram.

After receiving the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, the actress commented that she was scared and decided to move to her hometown of Curitiba for a while. The artist has lived in Rio de Janeiro for 30 years, but confessed her desire to return to Curitiba. According to her, now it will be good to get away and enjoy her mother’s lap.

“I’m going to spend some time in Curitiba because I need this place from scratch, you know? It’s the place where I have my family and my mother, 73 years old. I need to take a mother’s lap right now”, he said.

However, Guta Stresser already has a forecast of returning to Rio de Janeiro. The famous plans to return to the city for the elections in October. In addition to the elections, she intends to celebrate a lot of her birthday there.

“With multiple sclerosis, I have to celebrate this birthday a lot. Turning 50 is scary because of the natural side of our finitude. In fact, because I believe in science, I’m sure of this finitude. I know that the clock is ticking and that one hour to candle goes out. But, I’ll tell you, I’m much better now than I’ve ever been before”, he highlighted.