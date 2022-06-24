Hear what the Uruguayan flight controller said when he denied the Iranian Jumbo landing

The ban on the overflight and landing of the Venezuelan Boeing 747 in Uruguay was recorded and had its contents released by the government.

Disclosure – Conviasa





The story (which is already turning into a true soap opera, given the number of chapters) began when a Boeing 747-300 from Venezuela Emtrasur, a company linked to the state-owned Conviasa, flew from Mexico to the capital of Argentina with auto parts. What would have been a regular and authorized charter has become a diplomatic incident and a global scandal, involving at least eight countries on two continents.

It all started a while ago

It all started when it was discovered that the Jumbo, which once belonged to the Mahan Air company, had Iranians on board, even with no technical need for it (the pilots were Venezuelans and a cargo flight like this would normally be done with two crew members, but there were 23 people on board), in addition, not all occupants were declared on the flight manifest.

That in itself raised suspicions, but the matter escalated after Argentine companies refused to provide any service to the Jumbo, fearing retaliation for US sanctions on Mahan Air, an airline linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and alleged owner. of the aircraft. With no options, the pilots decided to fly to Uruguay to refuel, but were unable to enter. Upon returning to Buenos Aires, the plane was temporarily seized and is there until now.





Uruguayan refusal

Alerted by the Paraguayans about one of the pilots of the plane, Gholamreza Ghasemi, accused of terrorism by the US and Israel, the Uruguayan government decided to ban the entry of the Boeing 747 when it was already flying over Foz do Rio da Prata, almost arriving in the country.

The neighbors’ warning was taken more seriously when the crew requested permission not to stay just 3 hours on the ground for refueling, but yes 24 hourshaving already rested in Buenos Aires.

When contacting Montevideo Control, the controller speaks in English to Jumbo that “apparently there is a problem with your permission to enter Uruguayan airspace, we are going to ask you to make orbits (turns) at the DORBO point (a so-called “fixed” geographic position, used in air navigation)”.





The instruction is understood and followed by the Emtrasur crew. Soon after, the controller returns and states in Spanish “I received the information that they can’t enter, just a few minutes ago, I’m coordinating and already confirming you, continue orbiting in DORBO and I’ll get back to you”.

Then the controller calls the Jumbo one more time and informs that “the Uruguayan Air Defense Command does not authorize your entry into Uruguayan airspace, confirm if you will return to Ezeiza or what your intentions are”.

The Jumbo pilots then state that they will return and ask if “Will you coordinate with Ezeiza for us to return?” and the controller responds “yes, correct, we are in communication with them (Argentines), but now go to Rio de la Plata”. Finally, the 747-300 crew asks for weather conditions at Ezeiza Airport in Buenos Aires, which are passed by the Uruguayans before transferring the communication to the Argentines, Listen:

The audio was released by the government of Uruguay, and reinforces that the country blocked entry after complaints of links to terrorism, both by the aircraft and the crew.



