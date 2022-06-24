“His performance is eye-popping”; Mauro Cezar leaves the club and ‘melts’ for Corinthians holder

There is no doubt that the fans of the Corinthians are mega happy with the performance of the team on the field against Santos, in a first leg valid for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Vítor Pereira’s men had a surgical performance against their rival and practically guaranteed a spot in the next phase, after 4-0 at Neo Química Arena.

After slipping in several classics, the fast was broken in style and at a necessary moment, even more with more decisions ahead, as it will be against Boca Juniors, for the Libertadores of America. This Thursday (23), several positive comments are being made for what was presented during the 90 minutes, exalting Timão.

One of these cases was Mauro Cezar Pereira, who is known as a journalist with very controversial positions, often causing Fiel’s revolt. However, like many others, tried to exalt Alvinegroin addition to clearly exposing the problems of Peixe, who could not threaten his rival away from home at any time.

“Santos took 4-0, it was humiliatingcoach Bustos was very uncomfortable, even embarrassed with the result, the performance of his team, he conceded three goals in the first half, in the second, Corinthians rounded it to 4-0. It was really bad”said, adding:

“Corinthians with a great performance, in the second half there were practically only boys on the field. Vítor Pereira managed with the kids, as he calls it, put Corinthians on a better levelthis is very interesting and serves as an example for Dorival Júnior and other technicians as well”, he pointed out. In addition, he made a point of praising the performance of Fagnerwhich was very participatory and decisive.

“There’s a disparity between what Fagner produces and what the reserves do, so his performance stands out”he concludes, as published on the “UOL Esporte” portal.