Honda reveals Concept SUV that could fight with Fiat Pulse

SUV should be launched in 2023 (Photo: Disclosure)

The SUV RS Concept may be the model of the brand that will come to fight with the Fiat Pulse. The model can adopt the engine of the new City, as well as add a hybrid version. See some details.

Meet the RS Concept SUV: Honda’s new model may come to fight with the Pulse

The Fiat Pulse is one of the most important models in the Italian automaker’s current portfolio. Until the launch of the new Fiat Fastaback, it is the only sport utility vehicle of the brand.

Since its launch last year, the model has conquered many fans, however, the competition, which is already strong, could be even worse.

SEE TOO

The SUV segment in the domestic market grows more and more and with that, models that are presented in the foreign market, can also gain space here, as is the case of the SUV RS Concept from Honda.

The vehicle was presented last year in Indonesia and could be a strong competitor for Fiat’s SUV.

With compact proportions, the model resembles the most sold vehicles in Brazil. In this way, the automaker can bring a final version of the vehicle to serve the domestic market.

According to the automaker, “the Honda SUV RS Concept is a model conceived as a compact SUV, combining a sportier character, pleasant driving, sophistication and technology”.

The model also represents the brand’s first SUV to receive the RS variant.

According to Honda Prospect Motor CEO Takehiro Watanabe, “The SUV segment is currently growing a lot in Indonesia and consumers like the sportier character of a car to suit various activities and road conditions.(…) We are very proud to make Indonesia the first in the world to introduce the Honda SUV RS Concept.”

Takehiro’s speech reinforces the launch of the model in the Indonesian market. And just like in Asian lands, which at the moment, resembles the Brazilian.

Regarding the design, the model displays an exterior with a sporty footprint that fits Honda’s proposal for the development of a compact SUV with the RS variant.

The model has a body with sharp and solid lines, and a grille that merges with the bodywork that further reinforces its sporty character.

On the powertrain, the final version of the SUV must have the 1.5-liter aspirated engine that delivers 126 hp, which adds the City. In addition, the model can also be released with a hybrid variant.

Fiat Pulse has 1.0 Turbo Flex engine and 1.3 Firefly

The Fiat Pulse is equipped with the Turbo 200 Flex engine, the 1.0 with up to 130 hp with ethanol and 125 hp with gasoline. The torque is 200 Nm.

In addition to it, the entry versions have the 1.3 Firefly engine, which generates up to 107 hp of power with ethanol and 134 Nm of torque.

Both Pulse engines are coupled to the unprecedented seven-speed CVT automatic transmission. Only the entry version has manual transmission.

What did you think? follow @sitegaragem360 on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here