How to cancel a Pix or get the value back? See what’s possible in 6 answers

If you don’t know, you’ve read or heard cases of people who made a Pix by mistake. The instant transaction tool created by the Central Bank was quickly absorbed by Brazilians.

Until March, around 1.6 billion transactions carried out via Pix had a turnover of BRL 784 billion. There are more than 128.7 million registered users, including individuals and companies.

In the wake of massive use, of course, are problems. After shipping, if you get the recipient wrong or regret the transaction, the question that comes to mind is: will I get my money back?

This and other Pix cancellation and return questions will be answered below. Check out:

Is it possible to cancel a Pix?

In practice, no. It is possible to change the amount to be paid or cancel the transaction only before payment confirmation. As it is an instantaneous operation, it does not have a mechanism that allows cancellation before the sending takes place.

In a note, the BC states that the existence of a cancellation option “would create a situation of uncertainty about the finality of the payment”, which would lead to a natural discrediting of the instrument.

Is it possible to get the amount back after shipping?

The user who made the Pix has no way, within the institutions’ apps, to reverse the operation. Once the shipment is made, there is no going back. But there are some specific situations to consider (see below).

I sent a Pix by mistake, how do I get the money back?

If the transfer was made in error, you can negotiate with the recipient to return the amount paid.

It is necessary to identify the recipient and request the return. In some cases it is possible to resolve without involving financial institutions or even the courts. But it all depends on the willingness of the recipient to return the money spontaneously.

I paid for the purchase with Pix and I regretted it: how do I get the money back?

In this case, the refund process is up to the store or e-commerce, which can refund the amount to the customer, not necessarily via Pix.

It is the consumer’s right to withdraw from the purchase within seven days, being able, in the period, to have a full refund, without having to explain the reason for the withdrawal.

After this period, the return policy belongs to the store or e-commerce involved.

Did you make a Pix and it didn’t make it to the recipient’s account?

In this case, the BC advises the consumer who made the Pix to take a print or have proof of the debit of the amount in the account, through the statement.

If the amount was actually debited, but did not arrive at the destination, this consumer needs to send the proof of the debit for the receiving person to question the destination bank or institution.

It is the bank that would receive the amount that is in charge of resolving the situation.

If the debit was not made, the Pix was not made. Just do it again checking the recipient’s key before confirming.

Is it possible to return values ​​after a Pix?

In November 2021, a year after the system was launched, the BC created a rule that puts the Special Return Mechanism (MED) into practice.

This mechanism is the set of rules and operating procedures that participating financial institutions must follow to effect a cash return via Pix.

“It is intended to enable the return of a Pix from the receiving participant. In other words, it is the mechanism that allows the receiving participant to debit funds received through a Pix from the customer’s account without asking for their authorization for each return”, says the Central Bank.

All institutions participating in the Pix system are required to have this mechanism.

However, the mechanism works in specific situations: when Pix is ​​suspected of being used for fraud and when there is an operational failure in the system of any of the participants involved in the transaction.

The user who made a Pix by mistake, for example, would not fit into this format to get the money back.

The consumer needs to file a report, in the case of fraud, and in both situations immediately notify the institution through the official service channel, such as SAC or Ombudsman. In the Pix environment in bank applications, there is a direct link to the channel to be used to file the complaint.

Despite this, each company will evaluate the case and understand whether the return mechanism applies or not.

It is worth mentioning that the user can only open one MED request per Pix transaction.

To make the request, the consumer needs to contact the bank and make the request explaining the situation. The customer who sent the wrong Pix has 80 days from the transaction date to inform their financial institution.

