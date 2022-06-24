“I was needy”, says Silvia Abravanel about the fight with Mara Maravilha

+ Mouse gets angry on recording and threatens to beat a member of Danilo Gentili’s program: “I’m going to break you”

Mara Maravilha called Silvia Abravanel live during Luciana Gimenez’s program

A controversy surrounded Silvia Abravanel and Mara Maravilha for a long time, what happened in 2016, on the anniversary of Bom Dia e Companhia, a children’s program that at the time was directed and presented by Silvia Abravanel.

The idea of ​​the attraction at the time was to bring together all the presenters who were part of the history of Bom Dia & Companhia in addition to Silvia Abravanel.

That is, Priscilla Alcântara, Yudi Tamashiro, Maisa Silva, Jackeline Petkovic, Eliana and Mara Maravilha would be part of the commemoration with Silvia Abravanel.

But only Mara Maravilha would have made requests and demands to SBT that bothered Silvia Abravanel during the production of the program.

In a statement, Silvia Abravanel said: “She had just returned to SBT. She wanted it all, she wanted to take possession, she was needy.”

To put an end to the intrigues, Mara Maravilha made a point of calling Luciana Gimenez, live on the program in which she interviewed Silvia Abravanel and talking to Silvio Santos’ daughter.

Mara Maravilha said that if something happened or some friction, it certainly no longer exists.

REVELATION

She participated in Super Pop, a talk show, entertainment and famous by renowned presenter Luciana Gimenez, and at one point she commented on the moment when her father, Silvio Santos, revealed that she was adopted.

Silvio Santos’ daughter explained that at the time she thought ‘Adopted’ was like a disease, but Silvio Santos explained what it really was.

Luciana Gimenez asked: “When did you find out you were adopted or did you always know?”.

Then she replied: “No, I was five years old, then Cíntia started saying: ‘Oh, you’re a foster, you’re a foster’, then I went to my father and asked: ‘Dad, do I have a foster?’ because I thought that adoptive was a disease, then he asked me where I had heard the term and I said that it was Cíntia who had told me. Then he called me, called Daniela who was 3 or 4 years old and explained that I was a daughter of the heart, not a daughter of the belly, but a daughter of the heart and that meant that I was an adopted daughter, that I had come from another mother and from another family”.