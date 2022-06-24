Recently, Maria Lina, ex-wife of Whindersson Nuneswas accused by the Regional University of Blumenau, an institution in Santa Catarina, of owe R$7 thousand in monthly payments. Last night, Thursday (23), the famous used her Instagram stories to deny any debt, in addition to presenting an official note from the college.

“The Attorney General’s Office of the Regional University of Blumenau informs that the former student, Maria Lina Deggan, presented proof of payment of the debt with the institution, which ends the collection action brought by the University”begins the note, issued by the institution and shared by Maria.

Then, the influencer continued commenting on the subject. “I went to my lawyer, we called FURB and then FURB said ‘she didn’t pay the debts, no payments were made in 2020’, and I said yes and I sent all the receipts (…) and they removed the action against me”she said, in an outburst on social media.

The comedian’s ex-fiancée also commented on her grandmother’s despair when she received the news of the alleged debt. “I was upset for my family. My grandmother is a lady, very sensitive, I asked her not to look at any news, but when I sent the message, she had already seen it. My heart hurts, there’s no way not to hurt”he said.