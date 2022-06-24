Ibovespa drops 1.45%, the lowest level since November 2020 on fears of recession and fiscal risk; dollar rises to R$ 5.22

The Ibovespa closed sharply down this Thursday (23), retreating 1.45%, to 98,080 points, the lowest level since November 2020. The trading session that had a volume of R$ 24.7 billion traded. The main index of the Brazilian stock exchange felt the weight of the drop in commodities and did not follow the performance of the benchmarks Americans, who managed to close higher.

Here, domestic fiscal risks also drew attention amid discussions about possible government measures to offset higher fuel prices.

In the United States, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced, respectively, 0.64%, 0.95% and 1.62%, even in another day marked by the growth in the chances of the United States facing a recession later this year. . In a mid-afternoon report, UBS increased the likelihood that the world’s largest economy will contract in 2022 from 40% to 69%.

Earlier, still in the US, there was a disclosure that the number of unemployment insurance claims was higher than expected and that the PMIs decelerated.

The combination of the two factors brought down the treasuries yields. US 10-year treasury bonds had their yields slipping seven basis points to 3.087%. Those for two years had their rates down 3.7 points, to 3.019%.

“We had a strong movement to close the American curve. This movement is linked to the perception that the risk of global recession, which is increasing in the market and which is causing commodity prices to perform, “explains Luciano Costa, chief economist at Monte Bravo Investimentos. “There is an improvement in the perception of global inflation, which takes the pressure off the yield curves”, he adds.

Brent crude for August closed down 1.61% at US$109.94. Iron ore was up 6.1%, recovering from recent drops, but still trading far from its recent values ​​at $116.05 a tonne.

Also according to Costa, the Brazilian interest rate curve, which also retreated en bloc, followed the American trend. The DIs for 2023 had their rates down four basis points to 13.51%, and the DIs for 2025 dropped 12 points to 12.22%. On the long end, the DIs for 2027 and 2029 both dropped by nine points, going to 12.18% and 12.36%.

As a result, growth companies and retailers, very dependent on the level of interest rates, were Ibovespa’s highlights. Locaweb’s common shares (LWSA3) rose 9.01%, Petz’s (PETZ3), 6.26% and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), 4.51%.

“Rising rates make credit and loan conditions more challenging, which inhibits consumption, as well as making funding more difficult”, explains Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos.

If the decline in commodities brought down the yield curve, on the other hand, it was responsible for the devaluation of the real against the American currency, with investors eyeing the trade balance, and also for the drop in the Ibovespa.

The commercial dollar advanced 1.02%, at R$5.229 in purchases and at R$5.230 in sales.

“The market begins to anticipate the possibility of a recession and put that into prices. Previously, the expectation was that the US economy would slow down slowly, in the second quarter of next year”, explains Luiz Adriano Martinez, portfolio manager at Kilima Asset. “The Brazilian stock market had been benefiting from the rise in commodities, seen as a global hedge for inflation, and now with the slowdown it is more affected”.

Martinez also recalls that, in addition to the American issue, the fact that China closed steel plants, due to the increase in steel stocks, also put pressure on the Ibovespa.

Steel and mining companies were among the biggest declines in the index, with Usiminas’ preferred A shares (USIM5) falling 3.65% and Vale’s common shares (VALE3) falling 3.65%. PetroRio (PRIO3) and 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), in turn, fell 3.43% and 3.74%.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related