Ibovespa futures again follow the exterior and rises by more than 1%; interest rates advance after IPCA-15

The futures Ibovespa operates higher in business this Friday (24) and follows the trend in the pre-market on Wall Street, which also points to a positive opening of the stock markets in the last trading session of the week. European stocks also rose and indices in Asia mostly closed in the positive.

Markets rely on few signs of optimism. During a Saturday afternoon in the House of Representatives, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that it is possible to fight inflation without pushing the United States into a recession. But the chairman made it clear that this will be a difficult task.

Here, the Exchange returned to the 2020 score due to fiscal and political fears and investors follow the government’s moves to reduce the impact of high fuel prices on inflation. Now for a little bit, the preview of June for the broad consumer price index (IPCA-15) was released and registered a rise of 0.69% compared to May; the consensus Refinitiv projected a monthly increase of 0.62%.

At 9:23 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures for August was up 1.43%, at 100,625 points.

The commercial dollar retreated 0.33% to R$ 5.212 in the purchase and R$ 5.213 in the sale. The dollar futures for July fell 0.51% to R$5.225.

Interest rate futures are consistently rising after the release of the IPCA-15: DIF23, +0.04 pp, at 13.56%; DIF25, +0.10 pp, at 12.32%; DIF27, +0.09 pp, at 12.28%; and DIF29, +0.10 pp, at 12.46%.

In the United States, on a day with few indicators, Dow Jones futures were up 0.75%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were up 0.79% and 0.83%, respectively.

In Europe, the highlight was the UK retail sales, which fell by 0.5% between April and May. The drop, however, was smaller than expected by analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journal (they predicted a monthly drop of 0.7%). Compared to May 2021, British retail declined by 4.7%.

Spain’s GDP increased by 0.2% in the first quarter compared to the last three months of 2021 and the performance was slightly below expectations. In Germany, the Ifo Institute reported that the business climate index dropped to 92.3 after reading 93.0. In an interview with Bloomberg, the institute’s president said that the country could enter a recession in 2023, if Russia maintains the gas cut. The Stoxx 600 index rose 1.78%.

In Asia, the highlight is Japan’s core consumer prices, which rose 2.1% in May from a year earlier, in line with estimates, according to Reuters. This is above the Bank of Japan’s target of 2% inflation. However, consumer prices rose by just 0.8%, excluding fresh food and energy.

Technical analysis by Pamela Semezatto, investment analyst and specialist in day trader by Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“After three days of uncertainty, yesterday we had a candle with a good selling body and closing close to the lows. The possibility of a false breakout of 100,000 points is no longer an option. Even with the stretched bearish movement, it shows no sign of buying strength. The next strong support point is found at 94,000 points.”

Dollar

“It continues with strength in the upward movement and still in that resistance region (R$ 5,150 to R$ 5,300). It’s a little stretched, but no signs of correction or decline for now. If it breaks the previous top of BRL 5,300, first objective is at BRL 5,500.”

