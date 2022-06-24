‘Influencer’ dog has more than half a million followers and is successful as ‘love counselor’ | Minas Gerais

Hunter in English it means hunter, but for the 1 year and 10 month old stray dog, who lives in Santa Barbara in the Central Region of Minas Gerais, the word has an even broader definition.

Influencer, he became a true “clicker”, specialist in gaining views and likes like tiktoker and instagrammer. In the first social network he has 630 thousand followers and, in the second, 108 thousand.

“I always thought he was photogenic and that’s when I got the idea to create profiles for him. I asked him to sit and stay still and he did. Then I started making humor videos and they started to go viral”, recalls Maath Bittencourt, 29, a tutor and also a digital influencer.

she told that Hunter got his name after catching a moth, at 50 days old. and, when the pet was adopted, I was in doubt between the names woody or colbycartoon characters Toy Storybut, after he had bitten the insect, Maath had no doubt and named him Hunter.

Hunter is a loving ‘dog keeper’

A light-eyed hunk. Some say they are green, but some say they are blue, gray and even yellow. See the photo below and draw your own conclusion.

The puppy has gray fur and two white spots: on the chest and on the left front paw. With all this beauty, captivated netizens and the videos became a hit on the internet.

What color are my eyes?

On Mondays, for example, he “opens” the box of questions to “resolve” doubts about training, environmental enrichment, positive training and nutrition.

He is also a “cupid influencer” who gives tips on love, dating and crushes in the “Love Counselor”.

Hunter also ‘takes care’ of the neighbors’ lives

In the painting “What goes on in the dog’s head”, Hunter “talks” about what’s going on in his little head.

The dog’s “voice” is dubbed by the owner. Besides, in addition to dubbing, Maath also shoots, directs, lights and edits – all on his cell phone.

Hunter pays attention to the ‘selfie’ command

Maath told the report that Hunter’s mother gave birth in the middle of the woods to a litter of four puppies, including the “star dog”.

She said that the dog had the furry ones on the border of two farms, in rural Santa Bárbara, and one of the properties belongs to her uncle.

After they were weaned, the puppies were all adopted and Hunter went to Maath’s house. Mom is still living on the farm and is fine, thank you.