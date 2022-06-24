Influenza vaccine released to all residents of BH – Gerais
All people from Belo Horizonte over six months of age can be vaccinated against the flu starting next Monday (27/6). The measure was announced by the city hall this Friday (24/6), the day on which the initiative would end, already extended because of the low coverage recorded on June 3: 40.9%. Since then, however, the situation has not improved.
Data from the Municipal Health Department (SMSA) indicate that, until last Wednesday (24/6), the index rose to 49.8%. So far, 570,000 people have gone to health centers to take the immunizer. The coverage indicated by the Ministry of Health is 90%.
According to a note released by the city hall, this morning, the vaccine will be available in all health centers in the city. In the case of the elderly, who can already be vaccinated against the flu since April 4th, they can look for partner drugstores.
The authorities reinforce that protection against the flu is essential at this time, when cases of respiratory diseases increase. It is worth remembering, however, that the vaccine does not protect against COVID-19. However, it is possible to take both immunizing agents, without harm to health.
Weak movement at stations
Hours before PBH announced the expansion of the flu vaccination campaign, the State of Mines toured the capital’s health centers to check the movement on the last day of the action. What we saw were points with little movement,
At Carlos Chagas, in the Santa Efignia neighborhood, in the Centro-Sul region, no user was found in search of an immunizing agent against influenza. The same was recorded at the Nossa Senhora de Ftima Health Center, in Serra, where only health professionals and people with comorbidities were being vaccinated.
At the Paraso Health Center, in the East Region, José Carlos de Oliveira wasted no time and went early to receive protection. “As a child, I don’t remember having the flu vaccine. People get older and become aware of the importance of the vaccine,” he said.