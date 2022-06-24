Influenza vaccine released to all residents of BH – Gerais

The entire population of Belo Horizonte can be vaccinated against the flu at health posts (photo: Gil Leonardi/Imprensa MG) All people from Belo Horizonte over six months of age can be vaccinated against the flu starting next Monday (27/6). The measure was announced by the city hall this Friday (24/6), the day on which the initiative would end, already extended because of the low coverage recorded on June 3: 40.9%. Since then, however, the situation has not improved.

Data from the Municipal Health Department (SMSA) indicate that, until last Wednesday (24/6), the index rose to 49.8%. So far, 570,000 people have gone to health centers to take the immunizer. The coverage indicated by the Ministry of Health is 90%.

Starting Monday, the flu vaccine will be released to all residents.

(photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM//DA Press) According to a note released by the city hall, this morning, the vaccine will be available in all health centers in the city. In the case of the elderly, who can already be vaccinated against the flu since April 4th, they can look for partner drugstores.

The authorities reinforce that protection against the flu is essential at this time, when cases of respiratory diseases increase. It is worth remembering, however, that the vaccine does not protect against COVID-19. However, it is possible to take both immunizing agents, without harm to health.