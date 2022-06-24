Influenza vaccine released to all residents of BH – Gerais

Jenni Smith 17 hours ago Health Comments Off on Influenza vaccine released to all residents of BH – Gerais 5 Views

flu's vacine
The entire population of Belo Horizonte can be vaccinated against the flu at health posts (photo: Gil Leonardi/Imprensa MG)

All people from Belo Horizonte over six months of age can be vaccinated against the flu starting next Monday (27/6). The measure was announced by the city hall this Friday (24/6), the day on which the initiative would end, already extended because of the low coverage recorded on June 3: 40.9%. Since then, however, the situation has not improved.

Data from the Municipal Health Department (SMSA) indicate that, until last Wednesday (24/6), the index rose to 49.8%. So far, 570,000 people have gone to health centers to take the immunizer. The coverage indicated by the Ministry of Health is 90%.

According to a note released by the city hall, this morning, the vaccine will be available in all health centers in the city. In the case of the elderly, who can already be vaccinated against the flu since April 4th, they can look for partner drugstores.

health post
Starting Monday, the flu vaccine will be released to all residents.
 (photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM//DA Press)

The authorities reinforce that protection against the flu is essential at this time, when cases of respiratory diseases increase. It is worth remembering, however, that the vaccine does not protect against COVID-19. However, it is possible to take both immunizing agents, without harm to health.

Weak movement at stations

Hours before PBH announced the expansion of the flu vaccination campaign, the State of Mines toured the capital’s health centers to check the movement on the last day of the action. What we saw were points with little movement,

At Carlos Chagas, in the Santa Efignia neighborhood, in the Centro-Sul region, no user was found in search of an immunizing agent against influenza. The same was recorded at the Nossa Senhora de Ftima Health Center, in Serra, where only health professionals and people with comorbidities were being vaccinated.

jose
José went early in the morning to get vaccinated against the flu (photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM//DA Press)

At the Paraso Health Center, in the East Region, José Carlos de Oliveira wasted no time and went early to receive protection. “As a child, I don’t remember having the flu vaccine. People get older and become aware of the importance of the vaccine,” he said.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

What is the importance of nutrition in climacteric and menopause? – 06/24/2022

Food has a great influence on the health of the body. In the case of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved