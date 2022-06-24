Inter (INTR) makes bitter debut on Nasdaq; what caused stock to plummet 12%? – Money Times

The actions of Inter melted on the first day of trading in Nasdaq.

under ticker INTRthe company’s shares closed down sharply by 12.56%, trading at US$ 3.48 each, even with the New York Stock Exchange ending with an appreciation of 1.62%.

Vitorio Galindo, investment analyst and head of fundamental analysis at quantizedsays that Inter’s significant drop on Nasdaq is due to the rise in interest rates in United Stateswhich particularly affects companies in the technology.

What has been seen is a migration of investors from tech companies to names with more predictable cash flow and greater potential for generating income and dividends – or even generating operating cash that can withstand the period of high interest and inflation, he comments. The specialist.

“This interest rate hike discourages investors from paying valuations very high. Money becomes scarcer. It’s harder to find investors who want to pay for future earnings or expectations up front,” he explains.

The debut on the US Stock Exchange takes place days after the start of trading in the BDRs of the company in B3 (B3SA3), which closed the first day up by almost 2%, but since then have been in a fast-paced decline.

Contaminated by the negative performance of shares on Nasdaq, Inter’s BDRs closed this Thursday with a devaluation of 7.96%, trading at R$ 17.93.

The company’s migration to the US stock market is the result of a corporate reorganization aimed at implementing a growth business strategy. With the restructuring, Banco Inter becomes part of the holding Inter&Co.

The Nasdaq entry is also an attempt for the company to become a global company, with higher multiples, under the control of Menin family.

The BIDI3 and BIDI4 shares, as well as the BIDI11 units, were no longer traded on the B3 last Friday (17th).

Is migration positive?

For Gustavo Pazos, analyst of the research team at Warrenit can be said that Inter was right to migrate to Nasdaq, where investors are more accustomed to growth companies.

However, migration may not be the solution to Inter’s poor performance in the capital market.

“Migration does not change the foundation of the company, it continues to work in the same way. She just approached investors who are a little more used to her thesis”, says Pazos.

Two reasons pressure the action, assesses the analyst.

In addition to citing the current unfavorable macroeconomic scenario, which pushes investors to interest-linked bonds, and not to the stock exchanges, Inter’s business model has some holes.

Inter’s dynamic is similar to that of Nubank (NAKED;NUBR33). Both companies report strong growth in their respective customer bases. However, they cannot make money off of them.

“Banks generate, on average, ten times more money from their customers than Nubank, Inter. In this sense, it is more advantageous to have a smaller but more profitable customer base than to have a huge customer base that cannot generate revenue”, says Pazos.

