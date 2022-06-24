IPCA-15 June does not bring relief and shows inflation is still quite widespread, assess analysts

The preview of the broad consumer price index (IPCA-15) registered a positive change of 0.69% in June on a monthly basis, slightly above the market consensus (which projected a rise of 0.62%), but it was still a much more contained advance, compared to the behavior of the index in the first months of this year. Anyway, analysts see in the indicator the persistence of inflation and also its dissemination.

For Mirella Hirakawa, economist at AZ Quest, the indicator did not bring relief and reinforced concerns about the composition of inflation.

“On the food and fuel side, we had a relief from supply pressure. In fuels, it is temporary, as the Petrobras PETR4 readjustment should impact the closed number of June and mainly July”, he explains.

Also noteworthy is the advance of underlying services, which rose to 0.86% from 0.75%.

AZ Quest projected an increase of 0.65% for the IPCA-15. Mirella points to airline tickets, which rose 11.36%, as the main villain of the index in the June preview. “But it’s a very volatile item, which doesn’t talk much about trends,” she says.

The economist for Brazil at BNP Paribas, Laiz Carvalho, observes that items that make up the Central Bank’s core averages continue to rise significantly. In addition to the underlying services, the underlying industrials, which rose by nearly 1%.

“The transport sector pressed not on the fuel side, but on services and items related to the automotive sector. The prices of new and used cars, as well as auto parts, came well above expectations, as well as airline tickets”, says Laíz.

The economist at BNP Paribas explains that, even with inflation returning to levels a little lower than those seen since the beginning of the year, the composition of the IPCA is still “very bad”. “Almost all cores are above 10% year-on-year,” she says.

BNP Paribas continues to believe that the IPCA will end 2022 at 10% and projects two more hikes of 50 basis points in the Selic. Therefore, the interest rate would end the year at 14.25%.

“Inflation continued with a very widespread profile, below May, but still high by historical standards. In June, diffusion reached almost 69%, coming from 75% in May”, observes João Savignon, economist at Kínitro Capital.

According to him, the average of the cores coming above the full data indicate that the relief in current inflation continues concentrated in volatile items.

Kínitro Capital projected IPCA-15 for June even higher than the index came, with a positive variation of 0.72%. For the closed IPCA for June, Kínitro’s forecast is for a rise of 0.7% compared to May. For the close of 2022, the projection is currently at 8.1%.

“As much as the peak of inflation has been left behind, the IPCA should remain on a double-digit plateau until 4Q22”, says Savignon.

Goldman Sachs also highlights, in analysis, that inflation is not only high, but highly widespread. The bank expects the IPCA to remain above 10% until October 2022 and above 8% until March 2023. Inflationary pressures should be maintained in the short term, as a reflection of a broad and lasting shock in the prices of commodities and other production costs.

Goldman Sachs believes that the Copom will raise the Selic by 50 basis points at the August meeting, taking into account the challenging inflation scenario and the signaling hawkish of the Federal Reserve, factors that lead to a “conservative calibration” of monetary policy.

XP, on the other hand, which almost hit the forecast of a 0.68% increase for the IPCA-15 in June, believes that the average of core inflation has reached its peak in June. But it also sees pressure on the closed IPCA for June, as items that are repeated in the index came in higher than expected, especially airline tickets.

“However, with the sanction of PLP 18, a measure that reduces taxes on electricity, natural gas, fuel, telecommunications and public transport, we will incorporate these impacts that have a deflationary nature and the IPCA projection for 2022, currently at 9 .2%, should drop to close to 7.0%”, wrote economist Tatiana Nogueira.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related