iPhone works again after being submerged for 10 months; understand the case | Cell

An iPhone started working again even after spending ten months underwater. The case took place in the small town of Cinderford, in the county of Gloucestershire, England. In August 2021, Owain Davies was canoeing with a colleague during a bachelor party, when he ended up falling off the boat and losing his iPhone XR in the waters of the River Wye. The phone was found ten months later by another passerby, and interestingly, it was still working. It is worth remembering that this model has IP67 certification, which, in theory, guarantees resistance to 1 m dives for only 30 minutes.

Miguel Pacheco, the iPhone’s savior, said that he even doubted that the cell phone was working, but that, even so, he decided to dry the phone and test it, imagining that there would be contents of sentimental value for the former owner. With a full charge, the Apple cell phone turned on again and the screensaver showed a photo of a man and a woman, with the date August 13; the day the device fell into the water, in 2021. From there, the man began a search for the owner of the smartphone.

The search for the owner of the lost iPhone

The search for the owner of the lost cell phone began on social media. Pacheco posted the photos of the device in a local group on Facebook and they were shared more than 4,000 times by users of the platform. Despite the iPhone owner having abandoned his profile on the network six months before the sharing took place, the photo ended up being recognized by friends of Davies and his fiancee Fiona Gardner, who live in Edinburgh, Scotland – a journey of almost 6.5 hours. by car to the city where the phone was lost.

In a radio interview BBC from Gloucestershire, Davies revealed that he ended up losing his cell phone after the colleague who shared a canoe with him stood on the boat. “I was in a two person canoe, my partner probably shouldn’t have gotten up in the canoe and we fell over. The phone was in my back pocket and as soon as I fell into the water I thought ‘well this phone is gone’, because he was at the bottom of the river,” he explained.

iPhone XR water protection

Launched by Apple in 2018, the iPhone XR arrived with the proposal to be a more affordable version of the models available at the same time. The cell phone is rated with IP67 protection, which, according to the manufacturer, would allow the device to be immersed in a column of fresh water of up to 1 m for a period of up to 30 minutes.

It is worth noting that splash, water and dust resistance is not a permanent condition and may decrease its effectiveness over time. Also, liquid damage — in theory — isn’t covered by Apple’s warranty.

With information from BBX (1/two) and apple

