Irandhir Santos is hospitalized after having an accident during recordings

(credit: Globo/João Miguel Júnior)

Actor Irandhir Santos, 43, who plays José Lucas de Nada in wetlandsuffered a fall from a horse during the recordings of the soap opera and had to undergo surgery.

According to information released by columnist Lucas Pasin, from the UOL, Irandhir underwent emergency shoulder surgery and is currently hospitalized in Recife, the capital of Pernambuco.





The accident occurred in the recordings of the final stretch of the 21h soap opera. After the horse fell, the actor would have felt severe pain in his shoulder and was rushed to a hospital in Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul.

Now, Irandhir Santos is performing physiotherapy sessions. During the recovery process, the actor will stay in his hometown to be closer to his family. He must return to the recordings of wetland from next week.