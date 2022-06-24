Irandhir Santos is hospitalized after having an accident during recordings

Abhishek Pratap 6 hours ago News Comments Off on Irandhir Santos is hospitalized after having an accident during recordings 4 Views

posted on 06/23/2022 11:37

(credit: Globo/João Miguel Júnior)


(credit: Globo/João Miguel Júnior)

Actor Irandhir Santos, 43, who plays José Lucas de Nada in wetlandsuffered a fall from a horse during the recordings of the soap opera and had to undergo surgery.

According to information released by columnist Lucas Pasin, from the UOL, Irandhir underwent emergency shoulder surgery and is currently hospitalized in Recife, the capital of Pernambuco.


The accident occurred in the recordings of the final stretch of the 21h soap opera. After the horse fell, the actor would have felt severe pain in his shoulder and was rushed to a hospital in Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul.

Now, Irandhir Santos is performing physiotherapy sessions. During the recovery process, the actor will stay in his hometown to be closer to his family. He must return to the recordings of wetland from next week.

Comments do not represent the opinion of the newspaper and are the responsibility of the author.
Messages are subject to prior moderation before publication.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Prosecutor who assaulted female colleague is arrested

Prosecutor Demétrius Oliveira de Macedo was arrested this Thursday 23 for beating a prosecutor in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved