Isabella Scherer on sex during pregnancy: ‘100% barred’

Isabella Scherer, 26, opened up about her sex life while pregnant with twins. According to the actress, she and her boyfriend Rodrigo Calazans are “100% barred” by medical advice.

27 weeks pregnant, Isabella explained why she needed to take a break from sexual intercourse. “At 25/26 weeks, my cervix had decreased a lot, so I started using progesterone at night, I put on a pessary, which is a rubber structure that you put on the cervix for support, so our sexual intercourse was completely barred by the our doctor,” she said, in a question box on Instagram.

Then, she said that she felt very uncomfortable at the beginning of pregnancy. “At first, I felt a lot of burning and pain. It was very weird, then it got better, but it was for a short time”, she said.

Because she had put on a pessary, the doctor also recommended that she avoid going out, with the exception of going to restaurants. As in this case she will be seated in place, the team released. “It didn’t hurt to put the rubber frame on, but it was kind of boring and uncomfortable,” she said.

On Instagram, Isabella also said that she is terrified of a cesarean section and that she has zero apprehensions about vaginal delivery. “I’m not afraid of pain at all, but just the thought of me lying there, with a little curtain covering my belly, knowing that they’re opening me up… wow,” she blurted out.

The actress also confessed the names of the twins. “For now, Mel and Bento. But let’s do numerology and it may change”, said the actress.