It is possible to reduce anxiety with a little more than 15 minutes a day.

Anyone who suffers from anxiety and frequent bad mood knows how painful it is to deal with these symptoms, often due to the rush of everyday life and the lifestyle that one leads.

See too: These are detox foods that help cleanse the body

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the world estimate is that this disease affects about 264 million people. It is believed to be caused by factors such as genetics, environment, mentality and physical ailments. But it is often triggered by excess stress, use of alcohol, tobacco or drugs, as well as lack of regular exercise.

Bad mood, irritability and muscle tension are some of the main symptoms. The good news is that a new study has shown that it is possible to alleviate the main symptoms by investing just 15 minutes and 9 seconds of your time a day.

Reduce your level of anxiety and bad mood

The conclusion was made after a survey of 37,000 people from 16 countries, including Brazil. That highlighted the daily practice of 15 minutes and 9 seconds of physical exercise as sufficient to provide more well-being, contributing to physical and mental health.

The then study presents results that confirm previous research findings that regular physical activity works as a stimulant for the brain, causing sensations and effects similar to the use of drugs against depression and anxiety.

Everyone expected that the result would be at least 30 minutes a day, however, what surprised the researchers was the time to enjoy these benefits, just 15 minutes and 9 seconds of any type of exercise.

Brendon Stubbs, responsible for the study and researcher at King’s College London, UK, clarifies that physical activity acts on several neurobiological and psychosocial mechanisms.

The results obtained reveal that the type of activity is not relevant, as the effects are perceived in different forms of exercise, whether walking, or running or even with weight training. The longer the regularity of exercises was maintained, the better and more felt are the results in the improvement of well-being.

Physical activity influences two brain areas, the hippocampus, which is associated with memory, learning and emotions; and the prefrontal cortex, which is associated with memory and cognition.

Effects of physical exercise

Other effects triggered by physical exercise are the release of endocannabinoids, which cause analgesic, anxiolytic and antidepressant effects, similar to THC marijuana.

It also releases more dopamine, serotonin, noradrenaline, hormones that act in mood regulation, sleep state among others.

In addition, the practice of physical activity strengthens the immune system and fights inflammatory processes. However, researchers warn that to enjoy lasting results it is necessary to maintain regular physical activity.