“It was a time bomb about to explode”, says whistleblower about prosecutor who assaulted boss

Was the administrative agent Thainan Maria Tanaka29 years old, who denounced the prosecutor Demetrius Oliveira Macedo, of 34, after a series of aggressive attitudes of the coworker. Upon receiving the subpoena that would be suspended for 30 days from Monday, the 20th, he cowardly beat the attorney general. Gabriela Samadello Monteiro de Barrosof 39, which had received the complaint and had proceeded with the internal investigation procedure.

Upon learning of the aggressions and seeing her boss being attacked, Thainan says she felt sorry for her colleague, but was not surprised by Demetrius’ explosion of fury. In an interview with Earththe municipal employee recalls that she even stopped going to work that day, for fear of the aggressor’s reaction when he learned of the 30-day suspension notice for the progress of the investigation process of his complaint.

"He was going to get the news of the suspension and, as we had been terrified for a while by his behavior, I really wanted to be far away," says Demetrius' whistleblower.







Prosecutor was assaulted by co-worker in SP Photo: reproduction

Thainan says that Demetrius had been working in the industry for about a year and that, from the beginning, he caused discomfort in his co-workers, who were predominantly women. “When he came in, the mood totally changed,” she points out. According to her, the prosecutor accumulated disagreements with other colleagues for futile reasons, bringing a feeling of insecurity to everyone who lived with him.

The sector is located within the Municipality of Registro (SP). It is a space with several partitions, with each of the prosecutors, three women and Demetrius, having their own room. A common area, next to the exit door, houses three desks with computers for the three administrative agents, two women and one man, who joined the team just two months ago.

It was in this common living room that Demétrius cowardly attacked Attorney General Gabriela Monteiro de Barros on Monday, 20.

“Despised Women”

With only one other man on the team and surrounded by women, Demetrius was, according to Thainan, misogynistic and insubordinate to his boss. “He didn’t hide his displeasure at having a female boss,” he points out.

He was also an introspective person and avoided collaborating or interacting with co-workers. The distance was so much that no one had the prosecutor’s phone number. According to Thainan, he was absent and didn’t give satisfaction, he didn’t participate in any fraternization, he went in and out without talking to anyone…





Demetrius Oliveira de Macedo Photo: Social networks

“He despised the women who worked with him a lot. I worked with chills down my spine every day. For me, it was clear that it was going to end in tragedy”, Thainan says. “He pretended that we didn’t exist. The atmosphere, whenever he was there, was horrible. I felt like I was working with a ticking time bomb next to me, ready to explode, there was only one reason left.”

The fear was so much that Thainan avoided being in the same environment as Demetrius without other co-workers. It got to the point where the administrative agent took her things and worked from another department at a time when she knew all her other colleagues would be absent.

Intimidation and denunciation

Even though she felt she had no concrete reasons to report him to her superiors, situations in which she felt intimidated by the prosecutor made Thainan try to protect herself. “In February, he teased me saying I wasn’t greeting him the way he wanted,” she says.

The complaint became an even greater torment as the days passed, as Demetrius insisted on the matter.

“I didn’t want to confront him, because he was a very strange person. But I felt obliged to register something against him, because the violence we were suffering was very veiled”, he recalls.

When Thainan learned of the beatings, she was shocked that her fear had come to fruition. “It hurts me, a person I like so much to be harassed in this way. When I saw the video, I lacked strength, because I felt it could be me. It starts to sink in very little”, she vents.









After the attacks, Demétrius was heard by the Civil Police and then released, since the delegate understood that there was no flagrant. However, with the repercussion of the case, soon the request for preventive detention was issued and fulfilled this Thursday, 23, in a psychiatric clinic in the capital of São Paulo, where he was admitted.

“I wasn’t walking alone on the street, because I was too scared to meet him. When I found out he was arrested I felt relieved, but it will always be a trauma that we will carry”, she comments.

The Registry Attorney’s team is at home office until everyone feels safe to return to work on site.

*With editing by Estela Marques.