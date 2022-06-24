A striking scene in the first version of the soap opera Pantanal, on TV Manchete, in 1990, the character Alcides, played by Ângelo Antônio, ended up being castrated because of his affair with Maria Bruaca, played by Ângela Leal at the time. In an interview with the website gshowthe actress recalled the recording of the sequence that had huge repercussions.

“It was eight hours of recording, there was a lot of blood, and I remember him [Ângelo Antonio] making the sign as if they had taken the parts of himself”, said Angela. In the new version, Maria Bruaca is being played by Isabel Teixeira, who has already started a relationship with Alcides, a role performed by Juliano Cazarré.

Ângela still remembered the great impact that the scene had with the public. “The telephone on TV Manchete didn’t stop, letters and more letters, people at the door screaming. It was the biggest rating of the entire soap opera”she tells about the passage in which Tenório, played by Antônio Petrin, punishes his wife’s lover by mutilating the employee’s penis.

In the remake being shown on TV Globo, the author Bruno Luperi remains a mystery whether the controversial sequel will be made in the same way as the original version. “Some events have to happen, maybe not in the way they were conceived”, commented the author to the newspaper. The globe. “Some issues thought of back then can change, others can’t. It hurts whoever it hurts, we have to respect it”, added Luperi.