Itajub: PM arrests suspect of involvement in bank attack – Gerais

Itajub lived a night of terror with the action of bandits in the city center (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction)

The Military Police arrested a man suspected of participating in the attack on the Caixa Econmica Federal branch, in the center of Itajub, in the southern region of Minas, on the night of this Wednesday (22/06).

According to the PM, the suspect was identified as one of the scouts of the group that tried to rob the bank.

The military is encircling the region and receiving support from vehicles from neighboring cities. The rural area is being mapped to assist in the police action.

During the action of the bandits, there was an exchange of fire with the police. Four soldiers were injured and one of them needed surgery. According to Major Layla, everyone is doing well.

The crime

On the night of this Wednesday (22/6), heavily armed criminals attacked a bank branch in Itajub, in the south of Minas. Caixa Econmica Federal, in the center of the city, was the target of the robbers.

On social media, residents of the city recorded the moment when the gunmen began shooting across the city. The noise scared those who live close to the city center.

new cangao

The “new cangao” are crimes committed during the night or dawn in which a group surrounds a city, usually in the interior of the states, and steals large amounts of money from bank agencies.

In this type of action, heavily armed criminals cause panic in cities with shootings and bombs during the attack.