Ítalo discovers Jonathan’s connection with Clarice and concludes that they were married in the past

In face and courageshown by Globo at 7pm, the death of Clarice (Taís Araújo) remains a great mystery. In the next chapters, however, a secret from the businesswoman’s past will come to light and leave Ítalo (Paulo Lessa) amazed. Scenes will air soon.

During a conversation with Vini (Serjão Loroza) through a video call, Martha (Cláudia Di Moura) will see Jonathan (Guilherme Weber) appearing behind the beloved. She, of course, will pass the information to Ítalo, who will go after Jonathan for the man to return to Rio de Janeiro.

In subsequent scenes, Ítalo and Jonathan will talk about Clarice and the former security guard will learn that the businesswoman did not trust Leonardo (Ícaro Silva). This will raise suspicions about the woman’s mysterious death. But one big news will leave Paulo Lessa’s character shocked: he’ll also find out that Jonatan and Clarice were once married.

The artistic direction is by Natalia Grimberg. The general direction is Adriano Mello. In the main roles, the seven o’clock soap opera features Paolla Oliveira, Marcelo Serrado, Taís Araújo, Mariana Santos, Ícaro Silva, Ricardo Pereira, Paulo Lessa and Carmo Dalla Vecchia.