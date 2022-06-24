IZA exudes beauty and seduction by posing in red lingerie

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 24 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on IZA exudes beauty and seduction by posing in red lingerie 4 Views

In addition to her talent as a singer, IZA is a true expert in the art of delighting fans with her beautiful publications. This Thursday (23), for example, the famous posted clicks in which she appears wearing red lingerie and quickly won the admiration of netizens.

In the images, the singer appears behind a glass door, highlighting all its beauty and sensuality. The artist’s body was also in evidence in the sequence of photos published to promote the underwear.

Advertising

Could not load ad

“Makes me feel beautiful and powerful”

In the caption of the publication, IZA highlighted how wearing red lingerie makes her feel beautiful and powerful. “I love how red lingerie makes me feel beautiful and powerful.”, she declared. In the comments of the post, the singer was highly praised by her fans and admirers.

“Looks like a Barbie in a box,” said one follower. “What a spectacle!” declared another. “Exuberant woman”, praised a fan. “Beauty queen,” said one netizen. “Simply spectacular”, commented another follower of the artist.

IZA poses in red lingerie (Photo: Playback/Instagram)
IZA poses in red lingerie (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

SEE MORE: With a daring look, IZA dances funk to the sound of ‘Hey Bolsonaro, go take the c*’

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Khaby Lame becomes the most followed TikToker in the world

Khaby Lamea 22-year-old, became the top content creator on TikTok with 142.9 million followers. The …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved