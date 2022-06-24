Jack Johnson proposes reflection on the rush of life on the album ‘Meet The Moonlight’ | Song

How many times have you stopped and looked at the sky in the last week? Or in the last month? Jack Johnson proposes simple actions like this in “Meet the Moonlight”, an album he releases this Friday (24).

The Hawaiian singer of hits like “Better Together” and “Upside Down” is back and very reflective on his fifth studio album, his first in five years. A little because of the pandemic, but also because of maturity.

“I always try to write from the perspective that is true to me and that has changed over time. My first record is very much about living in a house with six people right after college,” he explains to g1.

“The next albums are about bringing new life into the world, having kids, starting a family. I don’t want to say I’m old, but I have kids who are playing music with me in my living room, you know?”

“Calm Down” and “Open Mind” are clear examples of how Johnson wants to live today and build a better future with his usual smooth folk.

With all that peace and love spirit, Johnson isn’t worried if he’s going to hit another chart hit. In fact, that was never a goal.

From the beginning of your career, the goal is simpler: “I just hope it’s one or two people’s favorite album, that’s cool enough.”

But if there’s one thing Johnson isn’t unattached to, it’s community life. He and his wife Kim Johnson are activists and founders of the Kōkua Hawai’i Foundation, an NGO dedicated to supporting environmental education.

A good part of the musician’s life is dedicated to the institution, raising his three children and, of course, surfing, a sport he practices every day.

In the interview below, Johnson talks about the paths of the new album, living with her children and the woman’s contribution in choosing the songs she will record.

g1 – What was the starting point for the album?

Jack Johnson – That’s a good question. I think some of these songs have been around for years. The way it works for me is… I write the little ideas that come up, sometimes a verse, sometimes a chorus. The test is whether I can remember and keep playing. If it doesn’t, those ideas just disappear.

My wife is sort of my editor. If she hears me play things a certain amount of times, she’s like, “What about this idea here? I think you should probably record it.”

We met when we were 18 and she had a nicer CD collection than I do. I trust her ear more than mine. I had a lot of music that I loved, but when she shared her CDs with me I was amazed that there was all this music out there and I had never heard of it.

She’s always had that role of editor. I always trusted her ear. So I guess my long answer to her question is that whenever she tells me I have enough songs, I’m going to go into the studio again. The process for this album probably started two years ago.

g1 – The album proposes many reflections about life, about the place and the way we live. Was this choice something related to the pandemic or did you already have this idea?

Jack Johnson – It would be naive of me to say that it has no relationship. We’ve all been through that awkward moment in the last few years and wherever you were in the world, it was different than in previous years.

Having seen friendships sometimes break up or people coming together and doing beautiful things for the community, for the common good, like making sure everyone had enough food. We live in Hawaii and it was a strange time because so much of our food comes to us. When the pandemic started, there was a lot of fear that we didn’t have enough food. But we did it with a lot of support for the farmers in this area and a lot of people making sure that everyone had access to food. It was beautiful to see the community gathered here.

Another point is the way people are communicating in this modern age, with social networks mainly. Human nature hasn’t changed much, but technology has changed a lot. It was interesting to see that dichotomy and some of the songs reflect on that as well.

g1 – What is the biggest difference of the new album in relation to the previous ones? What does he bring new to your career?

Jack Johnson – The album also reflects where I am in the world. I always try to write from the perspective that is true to me and that has changed over time. If you look at my first record, it’s very much about living in a house with six other people right out of college.

The next albums are about bringing new life into the world, having kids, starting a family. I’m not trying to say I’m old, but I have kids who are now playing music with me in my living room. It is very fun. I have a lot of songs inspired by these “family jams”. They’re all much better musicians than I am right now, it’s a lot of fun.

g1 – What do they play? Guitar?

Jack Johnson – Actually, they play several instruments. I grew up in a house that always had music playing, but not many instruments around. I got a guitar when I was 14 and I loved it. After that, I bought a drum set, when I turned 20 I think…

We live in a house that doesn’t have a TV in the living room, just instruments scattered everywhere. I always had that rule even when they were babies. They can play everything, I’ve never been too obsessed with the instruments.

They also like a lot of other things, of course, but it’s a big hobby of our family. We live in Hawaii, so surfing is still our favorite entertainment, but music comes second.

g1 – Tell us a little more about this family life and about this other way of seeing the world.

Jack Johnson – We talked a lot before dinner. We talked about how grateful we are for that day or just for life in general. I think gratitude is the main thing. We don’t know what tomorrow will bring us.

I want my children or any child in the world to have hope. You have to hope to keep working to try to make the world better and improve your community.

No matter what, be grateful for our beautiful world we live in, aiming to do your best to try to maintain beauty and get things done.

g1 – You sing “It’s good not to miss too many chances to follow love” in the song “Meet The Moonlight”. With the rush of life, do you think we miss important moments?

Jack Johnson – Yes, and I include myself in that too. People think a lot about the future, with really big ambitions and goals, but sometimes I tell the kids when I’m taking them to school, “Don’t dream too big, just try to be here.” If you’re looking too far, you miss the little cues to fall in love with what’s happening right now.

It’s not just about falling in love, it’s about everything in life. It’s so easy to walk through a door and just watch the sky, the moon. It’s a very quick and easy decision to just walk through that door. It’s not like something you have to make a plan for, you know?

I just wonder why I don’t do it every night. Just spend some time outside observing. It’s ok that I’m in Hawaii and it’s beautiful here… But the same thing if I’m on tour sometimes I decide to go out on the hotel balcony or something to see the clouds in the sky, listen to the noises of the city.

Sometimes we get locked in apartments, houses, and like all tech gadgets now, it’s very easy to forget about walking in nature at night.

g1 – “All the Light About It Too”, your last album, is from 2017. Why so long without releasing something new? Too busy being an activist or was it a natural time for you?

Jack Johnson – A bit of both. We bought a large property to do a “learning farm” with our team at the Kuku Hawaii Foundation. Children can go there and take field trips to be in nature, learn about growing food. We’ve spent a lot of time there.

In a way, it took a lot of time for me, but it was good because if I spend a lot of time locked in the studio trying to write songs, nothing good comes out.

When you have good music it really means your life is working, you are living it and you have something to share. So maybe it took a little longer, but it made the songs come alive.

g1 – You’ve topped the charts more than once in the past. Looking at the music business today, do you think you can reach as high as before?

Jack Johnson – Who knows that, right? It’s always fun when a song or an album is doing well. I’m very lucky because the people who run my label are my best friends.

They share with me when things are going well and that kind of thing is always kind of exciting, but at the end of the day I feel very lucky to be able to make music.

I remember when we made the first record and we were listening to the final mixes and it wasn’t out yet. I remember telling my wife “I just hope it’s someone’s favorite record”.