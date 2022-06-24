Jade Picon opens the game and reveals how she was received by the cast at Globo after being criticized by actors: “I will have a support”

Globo’s new bet, Jade Picon is in the preparation phase and about to start her acting career in style. This week, the digital influencer and former BBB had her first contact with her new co-workers and was surprised by the way she was welcomed in the new work environment. It’s just that the young woman, since she was quoted to star in a global serial, has been receiving criticism precisely for not being an actress.

According to her, the reception at Globo was very different from the atmosphere that surrounded the social networks: “Not only because of the cast, but because of the entire production since the beginning of the project. I am the youngest, both in experience and in terms of age, but I am treated very well. I feel that whatever I need, I will have support”, he said in an interview published on the Glamor magazine website this Thursday (23).

And the girl was just praising her new co-workers: “I’ve made new friends, it’s a new cycle of people for me to live with. I’m very happy that my first experience as an actress will be alongside such renowned people, professionals that I admire so much. . I’m sure I’ll be able to learn a lot”, celebrated the ex-BBB and now actress in the interview for the magazine’s website.

Jade will play a role in the telenovela ‘Travessia’, a new serial by Glória Perez for prime time and which will replace ‘Pantanal’, a hit with the audience. Soon after the confirmation of Jade’s name to join the cast, there was a strong rejection on the part of some professional actors and actresses who believe they are losing space for ex-BBB. The RJ Artists Union also communicated that it would not authorize the influencer to participate in the plot without DRT.