Japanese Immigration Museum opens exhibition focused on anime and manga

O Historical Museum of Japanese Immigration opens a permanent exhibition this week with original Japanese swords, paintings and a never-before-seen area of ​​pop culture. Opening to the public takes place this Thursday (23), in the city of São Paulo.

In the space, the museum displays rare editions of manga, an original reel of akira (1988), a fantasy by Saori, from Knights of the Zodiacand tokusatsu armor like that of the Ninja Jiraiyain Kamen Raider and the legendary jaspion. But the news is just beginning. In partnership with Sato Company, the space will soon receive an original Jaspion armor, used in the filming of the Japanese series. In the future, the museum should also exhibit original drawings by Osamu Tezukaconsidered the god of manga.

The pieces are available on the 9th floor of the Bunkyo building, being accompanied by an interactive panel with information about anime, manga, series, movies and cosplay stories. According to one of the museum’s advisors Oston Itiro Suga Hiranothe collection should still grow more. “We are talking to bring pieces [originais de anime e mangá] important here. This space will not only awaken the arrival of young people, but also disseminate knowledge about the history of immigration and the influence that Japan has on Brazilian culture today”.

In addition to the exhibitions, visitors will be able to count on origami and calligraphy workshops, already included in the ticket.

Service – Historical Museum of Japanese Immigration

Address: Rua São Joaquim, 321 – Bairro da Liberdade – São Paulo (SP)

Time: From Tuesday to Sunday, from 1 pm to 5 pm

More information: https://www.bunkyo.org.br/br/museu-historico/

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Follow us also on YouTube: on omeletvewith the main topics of pop culture; hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bento Omeletour anime, manga and otaku culture channel.