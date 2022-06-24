John Textor meets with head of refereeing at CBF, praises decision to remove judge and VAR from Inter x Botafogo and defends professionalization

Before participating in the program “Seleção SporTV”, this Thursday (23/6), John Textorthe majority shareholder of Botafogovisited the headquarters of CBF and had a meeting with Wilson Luiz Senemepresident of Arbitration Commission of the entity.

The American businessman said he was satisfied with the decision to remove the referee indefinitely. Savio Pereira Sampaio It’s from VAR Rafael Traciwhich strongly harmed Botafogo in the alvinegra victory over Inter in the last round.

Is not true… (who went there to talk about the referees) I went there for the food… The food, the CBF cafeteria… I recommend everyone to visit there (laughs). I had a great meeting with the head of refereeing. There was a specific situation in the last game, this issue is over, there was adequate accountability, it became a good professional exercise for that person. We were pleased with CBF’s decision before we showed up there – said Textor in the SporTV program.

Defender of a league of clubs in Brazil, Textor defended the professionalization of referees. The manager made a tough outburst last Sunday after the game held in Porto Alegre, but sought dialogue.

The meeting was about taking the next step. If we’re trying to create a new league, if we can take the lessons and carry them forward… I think the judges have to be paid full-time. The referee can look at the position of the players, certain situations can be seen for the first time because of the variability of football. In Brazil this does not happen, because judges have another job. They should be paid well full-time, watch the VTs, and improve between games. We had a good conversation. I think this is cool in Brazil, we can clear the table and start from scratch – said.

